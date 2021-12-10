NOVATO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vince Sheehan and Stacy Lynch today announced Marin's Finest and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The partnership will ensure that Marin's Finest, a company backed by experience and powered by positivity, is supported by the industry's most advanced platform.
Marin's Finest was founded by top agents Vince Sheehan and Stacy Lynch. Sheehan is one of Marin's most experienced Realtors®, with a record of competitive sales and professional service going back to his San Francisco sales in 1976. He maintains multiple advanced industry certifications, and, as a trust and probate specialist, he has sold more than 250 estate properties for families and trustees. In 2020, he crossed the $500 million mark for total sales volume. In addition to winning top-producer awards from her former brokerage, Lynch has amassed over $270 million in sales since 2009. She specializes in Marin County homes and estate properties and holds several advanced real estate designations. Both licensed brokers, Sheehan and Lynch love helping their clients with everything real estate.
Sheehan and Lynch formed Marin's Finest to provide clients with exceptional service and expert guidance. Its agents are longtime Marin residents who understand the draw of the county's lifestyle, as well as its diverse communities and markets. The team is recognized among the top 10% of agents in Marin County and has more than 55 years of Bay Area real estate sales experience combined.
"At Marin's Finest, we work with calm diligence and a drive to deliver what our clients desire, offering them a combination of precise management and authentic customer service," said Sheehan. "As San Francisco natives and longtime Marin residents, we know this region intimately, and we always go the extra mile to ensure our clients can enjoy it as much as we do."
Partnering with Side will ensure Marin's Finest remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Marin's Finest with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Marin's Finest will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Our firm represents the values that have always guided us: integrity, honesty, professionalism," said Lynch. "Side provides the technology and support that ensures our transactions are streamlined and efficient, so we can focus on giving our clients the personalized attention they deserve and marketing that drives results."
About Marin's Finest
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
