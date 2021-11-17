LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced it has selected online legal publishing house, vLex, as winner of the "Virtual Legal Assistant Solution of the Year" award in the second annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards.
Vincent created by vLex is a groundbreaking legal research and eDiscovery assistant. Vincent's intuitive drag-and-drop interface enables researchers to start with any relevant document, whether it's a case, a skeleton argument, published, or written in-house. Users can also type, or copy and paste, relevant information into Vincent's text box as a starting point. Vincent combines human search behavior with machine speed and is able to read documents in seconds in order to identify the relevant content such as citations, key phrases and party names. Vincent then returns a unique set of highly relevant search results, saving hours of work.
Vincent is able to recognize legal documents from over 32 countries, in both English and Spanish. Vincent's custom machine learning algorithms connect it to one of the world's largest collections of legal information - over 120 million documents from 100 countries on the vLex legal research platform. This allows Vincent to return authoritative sources and find material such as international legislation, unique collections of case law, regulations, practical law, news, forms and contracts, books, journals, and more.
Vincent doesn't only recommend documents that have been cited in the source documents, but also any documents that are semantically similar or rely heavily on the same sources. Researchers can also direct Vincent, pinpointing what type of connections are most relevant to their work, and further improving their results.
"We are incredibly pleased to receive this award from LegalTech Breakthrough. This award belongs to our team of over 200 lawyers, engineers and editorial experts who continually strive to deliver up-to-date legal information and industry-leading AI-powered legal tech," said Lluis Faus, co-founder & CEO at vLex. "We value all our customers worldwide. For smaller firms, in particular, we feel Vincent will be a great equalizer, enabling them to tap into technology previously only available to the very largest firms in the country."
The complex AI foundation of Vincent is presented in an easy-to-use interface, making eDiscovery more accessible, productive, and helping to reduce the risk of missing important documents.
The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,300 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.
"Legal eDiscovery is challenging. There are tens of thousands of sources of information out there, and millions of cases and articles. However, a legal practitioner can only afford to invest a finite number of hours on a single case or project," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. "In a world where legal information is growing exponentially, Vincent provides an advantageous starting point for any research and ensures that legal practitioners are saving time, while also increasing their search and discovery capabilities. Congratulations to vLex on winning 'Virtual Legal Assistant Solution of the Year.'"
About vLex
vLex provides access to a comprehensive collection of legal information from over 130 jurisdictions. Founded over 20 years ago, vLex provides a first-class and comprehensive service for thousands of lawyers, law firms, government departments and law schools around the world. vLex acquired Justis Publishing in March 2019, and have integrated their content and features into the flagship vLex Justis platform. Vincent was designed and developed by vLex.
Their team of over 200 lawyers, engineers and editorial experts continually strive to deliver up-to-date legal information and industry-leading AI-powered legal technology.
About LegalTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com
