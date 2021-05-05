NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo has announced a new communication program in conjunction with other European partners to promote exquisite products that some of the most beautiful territories of Europe have to offer, such as wines from Abruzzo, golden wines from Bordeaux, cherries from Rachi Pieria, and kiwis from Kavala in Greece.
"The Charming Taste of Europe" is a three-year campaign promoted by the Vini d'Abruzzo consortium, the Union of Sweet Bordeaux wines, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (EAS Kavala), and the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "AGIOS LOUKAS," co-financed by the European Union. This campaign will focus on raising awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian market.
Starting in the spring of 2021, these agricultural jewels of Europe will be the protagonists of numerous initiatives and events dedicated to consumers, media, and trade professionals both in the U.S. and Canada to educate these markets about their merits, elevate quality standards, and thus increase their competitiveness and create new export opportunities.
"We are very proud to be the coordinator of this important project and to have found a synergy and a common goal with these strategic European partners," says Valentino Di Campli, Vini d'Abruzzo President. "These are all places in Europe with a timeless charm where some of the most delicious food and wine products are born, embodying the culture, history, art, and heritage of these territories. Through the superb Italian wines, the juicy kiwis and cherries from Greece, and the luscious, golden Bordeaux wines, this campaign will awaken the senses and create a new culinary consciousness by connecting food, cultures, and territories. With the slogan 'Enjoy it! It's from Europe' we will offer the occasion to bring the European charm into everybody's life."
Some of the most important appointments of 2021 include the organization of a "Restaurant Week" in New York with 15 partner restaurants, the participation in the Wine Media Conference in Eugene, Oregon, the Slow Wine U.S. Tour, the Tre Bicchieri US Tour by Gambero Rosso and the Simply Italian Great Wines in New York and San Francisco.
Throughout the year, there will be in-store promotions, seminars, tastings and dinners dedicated to trade and media in the major American cities. The project will also offer the possibility to experience the charm of these European territories for themselves with four study trips to Italy, one trip to France, and a trip to Greece from the U.S.
To learn more about "The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign", visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu, where it highlights the characteristics of the selected European products. Pages dedicated to "The Charming Taste of Europe" can be found on all main social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube. The Consortia invites everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.
About Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo:
The Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo) is a non-profit association, made up of all the entities forming part of the control DOC system, which aims to protect, enhance, and take care of the interests relating to the controlled designations of origin of the regional territory, activities that the Consortium carries out, day after day, with the utmost determination. That same determination which its members – grape growers, winemakers and bottlers, always closely focused on quality – put into their work: from the care of the vineyard to the scrupulousness in the transformation of the grapes, diligence in aging to attention to customer requirements.
There is no region in Europe like Abruzzo where more than 30% of the territory is protected by four parks (three national and one regional) and a dozen nature reserves and protected areas. It is therefore no coincidence that the Consortium, which has been protecting one of the most authentic resources of the territory for years, has chosen the eagle as its symbol: an animal with a strong protective instinct, as tenacious as the people of Abruzzo.
For more information, visit https://www.vinidabruzzo.it/en/il-consorzio/
Activity included into the - "The Charming Taste of Europe", Campaign co-founded by the European Union - Reg. (UE) 1144/2014 - N. 101015721 - REG. 1144/2014_CHARMEU_101015721
The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
