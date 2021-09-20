SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vintra, Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered video analytics solutions, today announced a $9.125 M round of new funding, led by Morpheus Ventures with participation from Lavrock Ventures and existing investors Vertex Ventures US and Bonfire Ventures.
This funding will be used to support Vintra's accelerating growth, as the company has grown contracted revenue by nearly 3x over the last five quarters. Today, Fortune 100 companies, critical infrastructure providers, major health organizations, the US national security community, and some of the largest public safety organizations in the United States trust Vintra to dramatically enhance their physical security and safety capabilities without expanding their headcount.
"From the room level all the way up to the country level, CSOs have never had to be prepared for so many varied and dynamic types of security events," said Brent Boekestein, CEO of Vintra. "From workplace violence to the physical security component of cyber security breaches to workplace injuries, the environment is dynamic and expensive when things go wrong. And while there have been some advances in the field of video analytics to help mitigate this challenge, most solutions available today are offered as point-solutions only, are not purpose-built, don't work on mobile surveillance and can require expensive camera upgrades. Vintra is changing that."
Vintra offers a purpose-built video intelligence solution that makes existing security cameras smarter with accurate critical-event alerts, lightning-fast video search and endless integration capabilities. Vintra works on live or recorded video, whether that is from fixed or mobile surveillance cameras. It can be deployed as a standalone technology connected to any IP camera with an RTSP feed or it can be deployed as a deep integration to some of the leading security products in the market.
By automatically indexing video streams so they can be alerted on or instantly searched, Vintra adds a "brain" to all the "eyes" installed and gives a security team force-multiplying capabilities.
Underpinning this strong market growth is Vintra's technical leadership and innovation as it continues to lead the industry in computer vision and machine learning. The team has continued to develop its proprietary algorithms, resulting in faster and more-accurate detections and classifications than other open-source offerings in the space. The organization's work has been featured in renowned avenues such as the British Machine Vision Conference (BMVC) as well as the Pattern Recognition Journal, each of which has been recognized as global leaders in the field.
"Vintra operates at the center of a very important challenge: to create the safest and smartest environments possible," said Bradley Welch, General Partner, Morpheus Ventures. "We believe strongly that Vintra is uniquely positioned with its industry leading AI technology, strong leadership and impressive customer base. Its enterprise-grade software solution makes existing security cameras – whether fixed or mobile – smarter and improves how organizations and governments automatically monitor and search video for critical security and safety events."
About Vintra, Inc.
Vintra delivers AI-powered video analytics solutions that transform any real-world video into actionable, tailored and trusted intelligence. Its enterprise-grade software solution makes existing security cameras – whether fixed or mobile – smarter and improves how organizations and governments automatically monitor and search video for critical security and safety events. For more information, visit https://www.vintra.io.
About Morpheus Ventures US
Founded in 2016, Morpheus invests in the disruption of large markets across the technology landscape from consumer to enterprise technologies including data analytics, machine learning, robotics, transportation, and SaaS. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles and backs great entrepreneurs worldwide. For more information, see http://www.morpheus.com.
About Lavrock Ventures
Lavrock Ventures is a venture capital firm specializing in Seed and Series A investments in software, data, cybersecurity, and deep tech companies worldwide. The firm often invests in commercial-focused technologies with potential relevance in National Security. The firm is headquartered in the Washington DC area. For more information, see http://www.lavrockventures.com.
