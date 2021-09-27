ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vintra, Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered video analytics solutions, today announced a host of new features available on the latest release of their Vintra product suite.
With these new features, Vintra continues to extend their market leadership and offer a solution that helps security professionals detect potential threats earlier, respond to ongoing incidents smarter and dramatically contribute to increased investigative results.
Vintra offers a purpose-built video intelligence solution that makes existing security cameras smarter with accurate critical-event alerts, lightning-fast video search and endless integration capabilities. The Vintra suite of products works on live cameras or recorded videos, whether their content is coming from fixed or mobile surveillance cameras. It can be deployed as a standalone technology connected to any IP camera or it can be deployed as a deep integration to some of the leading security products in the market.
Today, Fortune 100 companies, critical infrastructure providers, major health organizations, the US national security community and some of the largest public safety organizations in the United States trust Vintra to dramatically enhance their physical security and safety capabilities without expanding their headcount.
"Our enterprise-grade software system makes existing security cameras smarter and improves how organizations and governments automatically monitor and search video for critical security and safety events," said Brent Boekestein, CEO of Vintra. "Vintra adds a 'brain' to all of the 'eyes' installed at an organization and gives its security team force-multiplying capabilities."
These new or substantially enhanced features include:
- Re-ID, which provides the ability to localize and identify a specific entity in videos (person, face or vehicle) that is coming from various cameras that might not share the same field of view, has been enhanced with more robust signature-generation technology. This powers the ability to execute rapid person- or object-of-interest journey analysis throughout your campus or a corpus of video. For example, Re-ID can quickly identify a person that was captured by the lobby camera across hundreds of fixed/mobile cameras at the facility without requiring the use of a face as a biometric input – all while balancing security and privacy
- Vintra IQ, which allows you to quickly establish distinct patterns, match events to those patterns and find anomalies where known patterns are violated. For example, Vintra IQ allows users to select a person of interest (POI), quickly review either live or recorded video and rapidly identify all the other individuals with whom that POI has encountered. Vintra IQ will rank these interactions, allowing the user to identify the most recurrent relationships, giving you insightful and timely data. This is Vintra's first foray into merging two highly innovative fields such as computer vision and data science to power pattern recognition over large datasets, often referred to as link analysis in the investigative and intelligence communities
- Open API, which allows for the easy porting of Vintra data into other tools across your security infrastructure. While some systems lock you in with a limited set of API functionality, Vintra's approach is to make almost everything we detect, classify and track available via the API so you can enhance your BI platform (such as Tableau) with the most sophisticated video analytics available today
"These latest features represent a real leap forward in the AI-powered video understanding domain," said Dr. Ariel Amato, Co-founder and CTO of Vintra. "Our team has not only continued to meet the needs of our ever-growing customer base, but at a much higher level we are really driving the 'next wave' of AI in the security and safety space. We have a brilliant and experienced team that can quickly transition out from complex research projects to real domain applications. Our innovation engine is showing real returns as seen in these exciting features and we are continuing to explore the multitude of benefits that are possible with deep learning at massive scale."
The Vintra suite is offered via two different product offerings: Vintra Prevent is the company's enterprise-grade solution for real-time video. Typically used by organizations that have Security Operating Centers (SOCs) and their own set of hundreds or thousands of cameras, it automatically indexes video streams, delivers accurate event alerting and allows for instant search. Vintra Investigate is for dedicated investigation teams that undertake mission-critical, laborious post-event investigations on already-recorded, 3rd-party video.
For a detailed demonstration of all of the features of the Vintra product suite, please visit Vintra Booth #948 at GSX 2021 or visit http://www.vintra.io/request-a-demo.
About Vintra, Inc.
Vintra delivers AI-powered video analytics solutions that transform any real-world video into actionable, tailored and trusted intelligence. Its enterprise-grade software solution makes existing security cameras – whether fixed or mobile – smarter and improves how organizations and governments automatically monitor and search video for critical security and safety events. For more information, visit http://www.vintra.io.
