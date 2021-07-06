ORLANDO, Fla., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed how people think about disinfection - of the air we breathe, the surfaces we touch, and the critical items we use every day. And it drove a significant increase in the adoption of ultraviolet (UV) light in the fight against germs. Violet Defense, a proprietary developer of germ-fighting UV technology, urges businesses to carefully vet any potential disinfection technology solutions for their effectiveness.
Over the past 18 months, private businesses and public institutions like school districts have made plans to spend millions of dollars on UV technology to protect people and infrastructure in case of future outbreaks, but many of these products are newly created and haven't even had their own efficacy tested before hitting the market. Instead, they rely on generalized statements about UV, without any validation that their products actually work.
Investing in and utilizing technologies without proper information in any industry is a risk, but it's especially true when it comes to combating bacteria and viruses. For example, a study this year from aircraft manufacturer Boeing found that air ionization, like traditional air purifiers, have not shown significant disinfection effectiveness, notwithstanding the claims that are being made about the effectiveness of the technology.
However, more than 100 years and tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions of dollars in research have already proven that UV and violet-blue light is effective at destroying germs, as long as the products are properly designed (including testing), installed and operated. It's all about intensity, time, and distance. Violet Defense's technology builds on this research and brings a unique patented approach that enables UV and violet-blue light to be even more effective and adaptable to everyday uses. In fact, Violet Defense's proven and patented technology has been independently validated by multiple testing labs to kill up to 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, E. coli, Salmonella, Norovirus, MRSA, and C. diff.
"As part of our journey to protect the world against germs, we also want to offer education about the threat germs pose to various industries, the challenges with traditional forms of disinfection, and the proven benefits of properly deployed UV disinfection," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense. "We offer solutions to help disinfect items and equipment that may put us at risk for transmitting harmful bacteria and viruses."
Violet Defense continues to expand product options for deploying its patented technology. Through its installed and mobile solutions, Violent Defense has developed offerings that not only disinfect spaces, but also now disinfect personal protective gear and other equipment for healthcare workers, first responders, and the military, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.
