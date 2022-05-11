Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) today announced the winners for the 16th annual Women in Technology Scholarship (WITS) program. VIP has proudly supported more than 150 young women pursuing a career in computer science, information management systems and other IT-related fields.
FOLSOM, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) today announced the winners for the 16th annual Women in Technology Scholarship (WITS) program. VIP has proudly supported more than 150 young women pursuing a career in computer science, information management systems and other IT-related fields.
The Recipients of the 2022 Women in Technology Scholarship are:
Hita Gupta, Paoli, PA
Peyton Ludwig, Greer, SC
Shin Yu Hu, San Jose, CA
Rana Dubauskas, Hinsdale, IL
Shreeja Kikkisetti, Chantilly, VA
Anastasia Gukasova, Nashville, TN
Anna Arnett, Cedarburg, WI
Meenakshi Prabhakar, Hoover, AL
Helana Soloman, Rosemount, MN
Danielle Pottinger, Charlotte, NC
Sofia Reyes, Irvine, CA
Samantha Gilman, Oviedo, FL
"Information Technology is an important field in need of passionate and forward-thinking individuals," said Jonna Ward, CEO of VIP. "I am proud and honored to recognize these impressive women as they forge their careers into this competitive industry. We are continually inspired by this next generation of female technology leaders, and I am delighted to help them in pursuit of their career goals."
This year's winners were selected from over 100 applicants and were evaluated on numerous factors including academic performance, extracurricular activities, essay responses and community involvement.
About Women in Tech
The VIP WITS program offers multiple scholarships of up to $2,500 each, to women pursuing a career in computer science, information technology (IT), management information systems, or another related discipline. Applicants must be enrolled at, or accepted to, a two or four-year college or university in the U.S. for the upcoming school year. The program runs the first quarter of the year ending the last week of March. Candidates are assessed on the following criteria:
- Academic Performance
- Applicant Summary and Essay Response
- Community Service and Extracurricular Activities
- Leadership Experience and Qualities
For more details about VIP's WITS program, visit our website at https://trustvip.com/company/vip-cares/.
About Visionary Integration Professionals
Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) provides industry-leading management consulting, system integration, and technology deployment solutions. VIP helps its clients strengthen mission outcomes by combining deep industry specialization, agility to adapt as needed, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. VIP brings expertise in how to deploy systems that align people, processes, and technology to accelerate strategic change and to deliver business results in partnership with its clients. Since 1996, VIP has worked with over 1,200 public sector and commercial clients. Visit us at http://www.trustvip.com.
Media Contact:
Lauren Gelfound, SVP Enterprise Marketing
Media Contact
Lauren Gelfound, Visionary Integration Professionals, 916-985-9625, info@trustvip.com
SOURCE Visionary Integration Professionals