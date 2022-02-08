FOLSOM, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) is now accepting applications for the 16th annual Women in Technology Scholarship (WITS) program. Since its launch in 2007, VIP has proudly supported more than 145 young women in their pursuit of a career in technology.
"It is exciting to watch the next generation of female IT students develop their skills. VIP is committed to investing in the career advancement of young women pursing the IT industry," said Jonna Ward, CEO of VIP. "We look forward to another year of exceptional applicants and helping young women across the country achieve their IT career goals.
The VIP WITS program offers multiple scholarships of up to $2,500 each, to women pursuing a career in computer science, information technology (IT), management information systems, or another technology-related discipline.
Applicants must be enrolled at, or accepted to, a two or four-year college or university in the U.S. for the 2022-2023 academic school year. Candidates are assessed on the following criteria:
- Academic Performance
- Applicant Summary and Essay Response
- Community Service and Extracurricular Activities
- Leadership Qualities and Experience
The deadline for submissions is Thursday, March 31, 2022 and scholarship recipients will be announced in May.
For more information on VIP's 2022 WITS program, or to apply for the scholarship, please download the application packet on our website at the following link: https://trustvip.com/company/vip-cares/
About Visionary Integration Professionals
Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) provides industry-leading management consulting, system integration, and technology deployment solutions. VIP helps its clients strengthen mission outcomes by combining deep industry specialization, agility to adapt as needed, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. VIP brings expertise in how to deploy systems that align people, processes, and technology to accelerate strategic change and to deliver business results in partnership with its clients. Since 1996, VIP has worked with over 1,200 public sector and commercial clients. For more information, visit https://www.trustvip.com or follow @trustvip on Twitter.
