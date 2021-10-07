ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIPdesk is continuing its rapid growth pace by adding yet another state-of-the-art client to its mix of premium brands. HopSkipDrive is an innovative, safe youth transportation solution that partners with schools, school districts, nonprofits and government agencies to fulfill transportation needs. They also help families get their kids to school, activities and wherever else they need to go. With only a few days' notice, VIPdesk was able to recruit a team of passionate customer service experts and help HopSkipDrive with delivering critical Customer Service resources for its operation. Both driven by similar corporate objectives, VIPdesk and HopSkipDrive share the same uncompromised vision of an elevated customer service experience.
"Sally Hurley – CEO of VIPdesk commented on the new partnership: "As a working Mom, I understand the benefits of HopSkipDrive for families and communities with transportation needs! I'm thrilled to support this woman-owned business as they rapidly grow across America"
VIPdesk is focused on creating authentic and memorable customer experience for clients who truly value excellent customer service. HopSkipDrive is an excellent example of a company obsessed with delivering over-the-top customer service. Today's school districts, agencies, nonprofits and families depend on HopSkipDrive to get their children everywhere they need to go, 7 days a week. Rides are provided by trusted CareDrivers who have passed a rigorous 15-point certification process, including a required minimum of 5 years of caregiving experience. HopSkipDrive CareDrivers have safely driven 1.4 million riders over 20 million miles.
Michelle McCombs, VP of Operations at HopSkipDrive says, "A key differentiator for HopSkipDrive is our exceptional customer support and we're happy to partner with VIPdesk to best provide that. VIPdesk responded to our needs quickly and we look forward to providing a remarkable customer experience together."
As a certified B-Corp, VIPdesk enthusiastically embraces the philosophies of this purpose-driven community which works toward reducing inequality, lowering the levels of poverty, contributing to a healthier environment, building stronger communities, and creating more high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose. VIPdesk believes that never in its history has its role in helping companies been more central than it is today. VIPdesk has published numerous blogs, podcasts and webinars at http://www.vipdesk.com to help companies be successful in this challenging environment and will continue to demonstrate its thought-leadership through such channels.
VIPdesk, a premium provider of outsourced customer experience solutions, utilizes a select team of remote work-at-home Brand Ambassadors (customer service professionals), located throughout the U.S., to provide elevated customer experience for luxury and premium brands. As a certified B-Corp, Women-Owned-Corporation and Best Workplace winner, VIPdesk is on a fast mission to elevate the human experience with its team members and its partners. Talented team members of VIPdesk not only excel in delivering superior customer service but are passionate ambassadors of the brands they serve. VIPdesk's suite of services include Omni-Channel Customer service handling including all traditional and digital contact channels, full AI and assisted AI solutions, social media management, back-office support and customer experience consulting. Visit http://www.vipdesk.com for more information or @VIPdesk on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
Designed by protective moms and driven by caregivers, HopSkipDrive is the innovative, safe and dependable youth transportation solution for schools, districts, government agencies and families. HopSkipDrive's advanced technology platform and industry-leading operational expertise provide school districts with safety, flexibility and visibility while helping to create opportunity for all through mobility.
HopSkipDrive currently operates in 16 major markets across nine states and Washington D.C., and has contracts with 300+ school districts and county government agencies. HopSkipDrive CareDrivers have safely driven over 20M+ miles with 1.4M+ riders.
