ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that VIPdesk is once again on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Sally Hurley, CEO of VIPdesk commented on her achievement, "After such a challenging year in so many ways, we are thrilled to once again make the Inc. 5000 list for the 3rd time in 4 years and continue our rapid growth path. We are beyond grateful for our wonderful clients and passionate team members. Without them, this growth would not have been possible."
Making the Inc. 5000 is a testament to VIPdesk's ongoing success as a premium provider of Outsourced Customer Experience solutions. VIPdesk specializes in utilizing a highly educated remote work team, combining the most passionate and talented team members in North America. For most companies during the last 18 months, this business model not only became a choice but a requirement, allowing VIPdesk and other companies focused on work-at-home technology/services to showcase their specific strengths and flourish through the pandemic. VIPdesk however, has not only been recognized for its innovative virtual service delivery model, VIPdesk is also unique in the industry as it became a registered B-Corp, complying with the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. The uncompromised focus on the well-being of their purposefully recruited team members allows VIPdesk to consistently deliver elevated and memorable customer experiences for their family of iconic brands.
"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2021 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
About VIPdesk
VIPdesk, a premium provider of outsourced customer experience solutions, utilizes a select team of remote work-at-home Brand Ambassadors (customer service professionals), located throughout the U.S., to provide elevated customer experience for luxury and premium brands. As a certified B-Corp, Women-Owned-Corporation and Best Workplace winner, VIPdesk is on a fast mission to elevate the human experience with its team members and its partners. Talented team members of VIPdesk not only excel in delivering superior customer service but are passionate ambassadors of the brands they serve. VIPdesk's suite of services include Omni-Channel Customer service handling including all traditional and digital contact channels, full AI and assisted AI solutions, social media management, back office support and customer experience consulting. Visit http://www.vipdesk.com for more information or @VIPdesk on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
