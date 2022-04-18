Tailor-made activities for gamers and exclusive sales on products, on-site gaming tournaments with prizing, daily silent raffles, and fifty free swag bags for the first-come gamers every day. Offer special discounted peripherals with an online promo code "VP10" on the Patriot Store.
FREMONT, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIPER GAMING has announced that its team will be attending PAX EAST 2022, one of the nation's most influential gaming events. VIPER GAMING's booth (booth number 10054) will provide a sensational gaming experience for on-site gamers with a series of booth activities. Activities include on-site daily tournaments, a PAX-EAST-only special sale for VIPER GAMING peripheral products, and free VIPER swag bags for 50 first-come attendees of their daily raffle every day during the event. VIPER GAMING has teamed up with ModMyMods to showcase an exclusive case-modded PC featuring VIPER memory and storage solutions. Additional gaming PC systems will be available to showcase the latest Patriot Signature Premium DDR5 memory. Gamers shouldn't miss the chance to visit the most expected gaming festival of the year and participate in the silent raffle hosted during PAX EAST. Online giveaways with multiple gifts and great deals with promo code "VP10" on The Patriot Store (https://bit.ly/3uHJTwD) are offered for all gamers in the U.S.
"This year is the 4th time we have attended PAX EAST. We cherish the chance to meet gamers face to face to get their opinions and user experience with VIPER GAMING products. The inspiration and real-world experience from actual gamers are significant drivers for developing new products," said Roger Shinmoto, Vice President at VIPER GAMING.
VIPER GAMING will offer free swag bags to the first 50 people who visit the booth and enter their daily raffle to win viper products per day. In addition, on-site visitors who follow VIPER GAMING on social media will get a free ticket to join the silent raffle with a chance to win VIPER GAMING peripheral prizes. Winners will be announced on-site and notified by phone call and text message, so people are free to attend other events during the raffle. VIPER GAMING will also host an online giveaway; details about the giveaway and instructions on how to enter can be found on the contest page. https://gleam.io/l8XU2/pax-east-2022-giveaway
The VIPER GAMING booth will feature walk-up gaming tournaments with prizes for the winners. Furthermore, A customized VIPER GAMING PC designed and built by ModmyMods (http://modmymods.com/) will be proudly showcased in the booth. The Patriot Signature Premium DDR5 memory empowers an additional gaming system and will be available allowing on-site visitors to experience the power of the high-speed DDR5 performance firsthand.
Gamers will be able to purchase VIPER GAMING products at a special price at the booth and only during the show (credit cards only). Gamers can also enjoy an additional 10% off on all Viper Gaming products at https://store.patriotmemory.com using the promo code"VP10" which is only valid during PAX EAST 2022.
Media friends and influencers are welcome to schedule appointments and booth tours, which can be arranged through IDEE Creatives on behalf of VIPER GAMING. Please contact Andrew Ouyang (at)ideecreatives.com for more information.
PAX EAST will be hosted in Boston, Massachusetts, from April 21st until April 25th, 2022, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Visitors will get to peruse an exhibit hall with developers and publishers. At the same time, panels will offer question and answer sessions and a glimpse into the latest in the gaming industry. Visitors will enjoy nightly concerts, tournaments, pin trading, various lounges, tabletop free play, and much more. PAX EAST will genuinely make a gamer's dream come true, and VIPER GAMING aims to offer gamers something they crave: no-nonsense, power-packed gaming peripherals.
More VIPER GAMING information can be found at https://viper.patriotmemory.com/
About VIPER™
VIPER™ is a trademarked brand of PATRIOT™, a global leader in performance memory, SSD, and flash storage solutions. VIPER™ was established in 2007 by unveiling their well-known line of computer memory, which has since become synonymous with elite performance and reliability among gamers worldwide. In 2015, VIPER™ expanded its product categories to include gaming keyboards, headsets, and mice. Offering entry, mid-level, and high-end solutions, all with rich feature sets, VIPER™ award-winning peripherals provide gamers with the best price-for-performance and reliability that enable them to dominate their sport.
Follow us
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VIPERgamingpatriot
Twitter: https://twitter.com/patriot_VIPER
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patriot_VIPER
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/patriotVIPER
Media Contact
Andrew Ouyang, IDEE Creatives, 8182824968, andrewouyang@ideecreatives.com
SOURCE VIPER GAMING