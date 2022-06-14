Built on the latest Innogrit IG5220 Gen4x4 controller. Designed to deliver unparalleled performance for gamers and creators. Now available in 1TB and 512GB.
FREMONT, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIPER™, a trademarked brand of PATRIOT™ and a global leader in performance memory, solid-state drives, and flash storage solutions, is proud to announce the market launch of its VPR400, the world's first RGB M.2 PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD. A unique aluminum heat spreader has been included to keep the drive thermally stable while accenting the onboard RGB LEDs. This SSD is built using the latest Innogrit IG5220 Gen4x4 controller along with the highest quality 3D NAND memory chips, allowing the drive to provide the 4K Aligned Random Read and Write speeds up to 600K and 500K IOPs and Sequential Read and Write speeds up to 4,600MB/s and 4,400MB/s (1TB model). Now available in capacities of 1TB and 512GB.
"The VIPER VPR400 has been crafted to deliver blazing speeds and performance for intense gaming and video content creation. VIPER understands that keeping high-speed SSDs thermally stable is the key to maintaining the storage unit's performance and longevity. "Said Roger Shinmoto, Vice President of VIPER GAMING.
Onboard RGB is fully synchronizable with other VIPER GAMING RGB peripherals using the smart VIPER RGB 3.0 software, allowing users to customize their lighting profiles or choose any pre-programmed RGB lighting patterns.
The VIPER VRP400 SSD is different from the traditional NVMe SSDs, which set performance restrictions that limit read and write data transfer speeds to maintain a workable operating temperature. Instead, the VIPER VRP400 supports the Thermal Throttling technology using a built-in thermal sensor and firmware to wisely manage the SSD operational performance and temperature. This technology can effectively prevent overheating while efficiently commanding the best performance under dynamic conditions.
Backed by VIPER GAMING's 5-year warranty, the VIPER VPR400 RGB M.2 Gen 4x4 SSD is one of the best choices for gamers and video content creators who require ultra-fast bootup speeds and instantaneous access to files for superior productivity. The VIPER VPR400 will be available in late June at Amazon, Newegg, and more major retailers.
For more product information, please visit the product page: https://bit.ly/3O6r2lF
About VIPER™
VIPER™ is a trademarked brand of PATRIOT™, a global leader in performance memory, SSD, and flash storage solutions. VIPER™ was established in 2007 by unveiling its well-known computer memory line, which has since become synonymous with elite performance and reliability among gamers worldwide. In 2015, VIPER™ expanded its product categories to include gaming keyboards, headsets, and mice. Offering entry, mid-level, and high-end solutions, all with rich feature sets, VIPER™ award-winning peripherals provide gamers with the best price-for-performance and reliability to dominate their sport.
