GUANGZHOU, China, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Total net revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB18.8 billion (US$2.7 billion), as compared with RMB21.3 billion in the prior year period, primarily attributable to soft consumer demand for discretionary categories, delayed logistic services and slow response from the supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- GMV[1] for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB28.9 billion, as compared with RMB33.8 billion in the prior year period.
- Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB3.6 billion (US$510.8 million), as compared with RMB4.4 billion in the prior year period.
- Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB684.8 million (US$96.7 million), as compared with RMB872.3 million in the prior year period.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[2] for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 20.8% year over year to RMB986.1 million (US$139.3 million) from RMB816.3 million in the prior year period.
- The number of active customers[3] for the first quarter of 2020 was 29.6 million, as compared with 29.7 million in the prior year period.
- Total orders[4] for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 4% year over year to 121.7 million from 116.5 million in the prior year period.
Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, "We are pleased to have delivered resilient results for the first quarter of 2020, despite the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on the Chinese economy and consumption in general during this quarter. Through this difficult time, we have worked closely with our brand partners and logistics suppliers to provide desirable products and reliable services to our customers. We are glad to see that daily life in China has returned to normal, and as a result, our business has seen healthy recovery since March. We believe that we are well positioned to gain share in the discount retail market in China, and are committed to continuing to help our suppliers monetize on their excess inventory effectively, while offering our customers the best deals, particularly in our core categories."
Mr. Donghao Yang, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, "We are glad to have finished the first quarter of 2020 with solid profitability, even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We have seen solid customer retention trends in the first quarter of 2020, despite reduced investment in marketing. Looking ahead, we believe that we are presented with opportunities to expand our market share in the current macro-economic environment, due to the counter-cyclical nature of our discount retail business. We are deeply devoted to the execution of our merchandising strategy and will continue to balance our growth and profitability, further strengthening our expertise in apparel-related categories."
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REVENUE
Total net revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB18.8 billion (US$2.7 billion), as compared with RMB21.3 billion in the prior year period, primarily attributable to soft consumer demand for discretionary categories, delayed logistic services and slow response from the supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic.
GROSS PROFIT
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB3.6 billion (US$510.8 million), as compared with RMB4.4 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 19.2%, as compared with 20.4% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to higher revenue contribution from standardized products with lower gross margin during the COVID-19 pandemic.
OPERATING EXPENSES
Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB3.0 billion (US$421.4 million) from RMB3.6 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to 15.9% from 16.9% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to strict cost control.
- Fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB1.4 billion (US$196.8 million) from RMB1.8 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to 7.4% from 8.3% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to the change in fulfillment logistic arrangement.
- Marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB412.3 million (US$58.2 million) from RMB780.9 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to 2.2% from 3.7% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to reduced spending during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Technology and content expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB338.4 million (US$47.8 million) from RMB383.0 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology and content expenses for the first quarter of 2020 remained stable at 1.8% year over year.
- General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB839.2 million (US$118.5 million), as compared with RMB668.9 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were 4.5%, as compared with 3.1% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to operating expenses related to the Company's offline stores and share options granted to the Company's co-founders.
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
Income from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB782.2 million (US$110.5 million), as compared with RMB863.2 million in the prior year period. Operating margin for the first quarter of 2020 increased to 4.2% from 4.0% in the prior year period.
Non-GAAP income from operations[5] for the first quarter of 2020, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, was RMB1.0 billion (US$147.8 million), as compared with RMB1.0 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income margin[6] for the first quarter of 2020 increased to 5.6% from 4.9% in the prior year period.
NET INCOME
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB684.8 million (US$96.7 million), as compared with RMB872.3 million in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.6%, as compared with 4.1% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB1.00 (US$0.14), as compared with RMB1.27 in the prior year period.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2020, which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (iv) tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (v) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (vi) tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (vii) share of gain (loss) in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee, increased by 20.8% year over year to RMB986.1 million (US$139.3 million) from RMB816.3 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[8] for the first quarter of 2020 increased to 5.2% from 3.8% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[9] for the first quarter of 2020 increased to RMB1.44 (US$0.20) from RMB1.19 in the prior year period.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 684,546,211.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB5.8 billion (US$819.1 million) and short term investments of RMB3.4 billion (US$483.6 million).
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net cash used in operating activities was RMB1.7 billion (US$239.9 million), and free cash flow[10], a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:
For the three months ended
Mar 31, 2019
RMB'000
Mar 31, 2020
RMB'000
Mar 31, 2020
US$'000
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
692,005
(1,698,611)
(239,890)
Add: Net impact from Internet financing
(1,217,177)
(645,838)
(91,210)
Less: Capital expenditures
(1,111,025)
(692,045)
(97,735)
Free cash outflow
(1,636,197)
(3,036,494)
(428,835)
For the trailing twelve months ended
Mar 31, 2019
RMB'000
Mar 31, 2020
RMB'000
Mar 31, 2020
US$'000
Net cash from operating activities
6,266,508
9,899,567
1,398,086
Add: Net impact from Internet financing
(104,832)
(4,970,744)
(702,003)
Less: Capital expenditures
(3,888,818)
(3,858,693)
(544,952)
Free cash inflow
2,272,858
1,070,130
151,131
Business Outlook
For the second quarter of 2020, the Company expects its total net revenue to be between RMB22.7 billion and RMB23.8 billion, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 0% to 5%, primarily factoring in the continued impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.
Exchange Rate
The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi. This announcement contains currency conversions of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0808 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on March 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on March 31, 2020, or at any other rate.
About Vipshop Holdings Limited
Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit www.vip.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The condensed consolidated financial information is derived from the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that comparative consolidated statements of income and cash flows for the period presented and detailed footnote disclosures required by Accounting Standards Codification 270, Interim Reporting ("ASC270"), have been omitted. Vipshop uses non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (iv) tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (v) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (vi) tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (vii) share of gain (loss) in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP income from operations is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenue. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders as a percentage of total net revenue. Free cash flow is net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights, and purchase of other assets. Impact from Internet financing activities added back or deducted from free cash flow contains changes in the balances of financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to customers and suppliers. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of (a) share-based compensation, (b) impairment loss of investments, (c) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (d) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (e) share of gain (loss) in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (1) non-cash share-based compensation expenses, (2) impairment loss of investments, (3) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (4) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (5) share of gain (loss) in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee. Free cash flow enables the Company to assess liquidity and cash flow, taking into account the impact from Internet financing activities and the financial resources needed for the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. One of the key limitations of free cash flow is that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this release.
[1] "Gross merchandise value (GMV)" is defined as the total Renminbi value of all products and services sold through the Company's online sales business, online marketplace platform, offline stores, and Shan Shan Outlets during the relevant period, including through the Company's websites and mobile apps, third-party websites and mobile apps, Vipshop offline stores and Vipmaxx offline stores, as well as Shan Shan Outlets that were fulfilled by either the Company or its third-party merchants, regardless of whether or not the goods were delivered or returned. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers. For prudent considerations, the Company does not consider products or services to be sold if the relevant orders were placed and canceled pre-shipment and only included orders that left the Company's or other third-party vendors' warehouses.
[2] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (iv) tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (v) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (vi) tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (vii) share of gain (loss) in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee.
[3] "Active customers" is defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company's online sales business or the Company's online marketplace platforms at least once during the relevant period.
[4] "Total orders" is defined as the total number of orders placed during the relevant period, including the orders for products and services sold through the Company's online sales business and the Company's online marketplace platforms (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, orders from the Company's offline stores and outlets), net of orders returned.
[5] Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.
[6] Non-GAAP operating income margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues.
[7] "ADS" means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share.
[8] Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues.
[9] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders
[10] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash from (used in) operating activities adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights, and purchase of other assets.
[11] Net impact from Internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company's financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to its customers and suppliers.
Vipshop Holdings Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Product revenues
20,459,633
17,964,195
2,537,029
Other revenues(1)
858,983
828,660
117,029
Total net revenues
21,318,616
18,792,855
2,654,058
Cost of revenues
(16,962,283)
(15,175,739)
(2,143,224)
Gross profit
4,356,333
3,617,116
510,834
Operating expenses:
Fulfillment expenses(2)
(1,761,770)
(1,393,690)
(196,827)
Marketing expenses
(780,920)
(412,305)
(58,229)
Technology and content expenses
(382,956)
(338,398)
(47,791)
General and administrative expenses
(668,920)
(839,220)
(118,521)
Total operating expenses
(3,594,566)
(2,983,613)
(421,368)
Other operating income
101,404
148,688
20,999
Income from operations
863,171
782,191
110,465
Investment gain and revaluation of investments
214,085
42,553
6,010
Impairment loss of investments
0
(5,046)
(713)
Interest expense
(31,983)
(35,395)
(4,999)
Interest income
70,560
81,190
11,466
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(41,631)
48,754
6,885
Income before income tax expense and share of gain (loss) of equity method investees
1,074,202
914,247
129,114
Income tax expenses
(243,897)
(172,716)
(24,392)
Share of gain (loss) of equity method investees
46,659
(60,639)
(8,564)
Net income
876,964
680,892
96,158
Net (loss) gain attributable to non-controlling interests
(4,682)
3,933
555
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders
872,282
684,825
96,713
Shares used in calculating earnings per share(3):
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
--Basic
133,037,380
134,326,928
134,326,928
--Diluted
139,290,699
136,909,242
136,909,242
Net earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Basic
6.56
5.10
0.72
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Diluted
6.33
5.00
0.71
Net earnings per ADS (1 ordinary share equals to 5 ADSs)
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Basic
1.31
1.02
0.14
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Diluted
1.27
1.00
0.14
(1) Other revenues primarily consist of revenues from third-party logistics services, product promotion and
(2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which amounted RMB 1.1 billion and RMB
(3) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows
Fulfillment expenses
19,466
27,215
3,844
Marketing expenses
10,843
3,939
556
Technology and content expenses
52,605
44,402
6,271
General and administrative expenses
89,813
171,455
24,214
Total
172,727
247,011
34,885
Vipshop Holdings Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
6,573,808
4,917,949
694,547
Restricted cash
1,145,477
882,083
124,574
Short term investments
3,052,726
3,424,104
483,576
Accounts receivable, net
1,295,766
776,386
109,647
Amounts due from related parties
47,964
169,644
23,958
Other receivables and prepayments,net
2,897,893
2,985,171
421,587
Loan receivables,net
306,115
157,750
22,279
Inventories
7,708,292
5,112,160
721,975
Total current assets
23,028,041
18,425,247
2,602,143
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
11,256,810
11,291,491
1,594,663
Deposits for property and equipment
101,800
101,925
14,395
Land use rights, net
5,541,108
5,517,928
779,280
Intangible assets, net
337,310
366,498
51,759
Investment in equity method investees
3,112,952
2,899,930
409,548
Other investments
2,002,756
2,353,997
332,448
Other long-term assets
608,073
519,949
73,431
Amounts due from related party-non current
102,000
89,250
12,605
Goodwill
236,711
186,711
26,369
Deferred tax assets, net
539,561
624,088
88,138
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,715,556
1,685,534
238,043
Total non-current assets
25,554,637
25,637,301
3,620,679
TOTAL ASSETS
48,582,678
44,062,548
6,222,822
LIABILTIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short term loans
1,093,645
1,860,198
262,710
Accounts payable
13,792,200
9,279,575
1,310,526
Advance from customers
1,233,165
1,187,978
167,775
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
6,534,575
4,758,596
672,042
Amounts due to related parties
532,788
411,608
58,130
Deferred income
405,994
344,312
48,626
Operating lease liabilities
333,268
372,200
52,565
Total current liabilities
23,925,635
18,214,467
2,572,374
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long term loans
64,515
262,373
37,054
Deferred tax liability
165,098
154,862
21,871
Deferred income-non current
782,068
880,978
124,418
Operating lease liabilities
1,395,665
1,375,428
194,248
Other long term liabilities
0
22,906
3,235
Total non-current liabilities
2,407,346
2,696,547
380,826
TOTAL LIABILITIES
26,332,981
20,911,014
2,953,200
EQUITY:
Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 483,489,642 shares authorized, and
76
77
11
Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 16,510,358 shares authorized, and
11
11
2
Additional paid-in capital
9,959,497
10,190,489
1,439,172
Retained earnings
11,924,228
12,518,285
1,767,920
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(56,656)
(34,901)
(4,929)
Non-controlling interests
422,541
477,573
67,446
Total shareholders' equity
22,249,697
23,151,534
3,269,622
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
48,582,678
44,062,548
6,222,822
Vipshop Holdings Limited
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Income from operations
863,171
782,191
110,465
Share-based compensation expenses
172,727
247,011
34,885
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions
607
17,689
2,498
Non-GAAP income from operations
1,036,505
1,046,891
147,848
Net income
876,964
680,892
96,158
Share-based compensation expenses
172,727
247,011
34,885
Impairment loss in investments
0
5,046
713
Investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends
(214,085)
(9,895)
(1,397)
Share of (gain) loss in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an
(44,532)
56,327
7,955
Tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends
29,437
(10,468)
(1,478)
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions
607
17,689
2,498
Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions
(152)
(4,422)
(625)
Non-GAAP net income
820,966
982,180
138,709
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders
872,282
684,825
96,713
Share-based compensation expenses
172,727
247,011
34,885
Impairment loss in investments
0
5,046
713
Investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends
(214,085)
(9,895)
(1,397)
Share of (gain) loss in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an
(44,532)
56,327
7,955
Tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends
29,437
(10,468)
(1,478)
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions
597
17,689
2,498
Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions
(149)
(4,422)
(625)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders
816,277
986,113
139,264
Shares used in calculating earnings per share:
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
--Basic
133,037,380
134,326,928
134,326,928
--Diluted
139,290,699
136,909,242
136,909,242
Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Basic
6.14
7.34
1.04
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Diluted
5.93
7.20
1.02
Non-GAAP net income per ADS (1 ordinary share equal to 5 ADSs)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Basic
1.23
1.47
0.21
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Diluted
1.19
1.44
0.20