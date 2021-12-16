VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chorus Intelligence Inc, announced today that it has been selected by Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) to implement its advanced digital intelligence and crime analysis solution known as the Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS).
The CIS will enhance VBPD's ability to prevent, respond to, manage and analyze the biggest crime types and threats to public safety in the City.
The implementation will support VBPD's emerging vision to establish a leading Crime Information Center within the City of Virginia Beach. The CIS is deployed in a secure cloud and helps law enforcement agencies manage every stage of a digital investigation. The CIS enables Police Officers and Crime Analysts to collect, develop and disseminate investigative data, from one fully integrated solution.
Benefits to public safety include:
- Data-driven decision making - Data can be triaged, visualized and enriched in several ways to spot connections;
- Maximized operational efficiency – significant time savings through rapid data cleansing techniques;
- Improved resource allocation – Intuitive self-serve analysis empowers multiple disciplines to cut straight to investigative answers;
- Seamless collaboration between Officers – share data via a fully secure, collaborative workspace.
"We are excited to be working with Chorus Intelligence on this digital transformation project," said Chief Paul Neudigate, VBPD. "We set out to re-engineer our analytical capabilities and sought a solution that would support us in maximizing our operational effectiveness and time efficiency, while providing the best possible return on investment. The CIS will enable us to achieve this and set a precedent for intelligence-led, data-driven policing going forward."
"This is a very exciting time for Chorus Intelligence as we jointly deliver this project in partnership with VBPD," said Boyd Mulvey, CEO of Chorus Intelligence. "Chorus Intelligence is already used by most police agencies in the UK and has played an integral role in helping to solve some of the country's most complex investigations. We can't wait to bring these capabilities to Virginia Beach to help its Officers fight crime, protect the public and to assist the City to maintain its status as one of the safest communities in the United States."
Chorus Intelligence has also located its North American Headquarters in Virginia Beach and is collaborating with the Department of Economic Development to encourage inward investment into the area. To find out more about Chorus Intelligence and the capabilities of the suite visit: chorusintel.com/us
About Chorus Intelligence
Chorus Intelligence is a trusted supplier of data search, cleansing and analysis software for law enforcement, government agencies and financial institutions across the globe. Made up of modular applications, the Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS) equips anyone involved in digital investigations with the tools to confidently collect, develop and disseminate data. Founded in 2011, Chorus is used by most agencies in the UK and many North American agencies. Be empowered at every stage of an investigation to confidently turn data into intelligence and evidence. chorusintel.com/us
