PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Mar. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIRSIG, LLC., a national technology company focused on secure networks and secure solutions for the commercial and government sectors, has been granted a General Contractor license for construction (No. 622601) from the City of New York, Department of Buildings. This license will now allow VIRSIG to provide a broader scope of solutions to it's NYC clients and include construction and related services to their offerings.
VIRSIG is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (MBE), led by Brian Valenza, who is a former U.S. Naval Officer and of Cherokee Nation heritage. Mr. Valenza is the qualifier for VIRSIG; he said, "VIRSIG offers a full-spectrum of secure solutions and by becoming a General Contractor, it greatly improves our ability to serve our clients and deliver on projects that require specialized trades in addition to technology."
In its 2020-2022 New York City Construction Outlook, the New York Building Congress forecasts more than $165 billion in construction spending. This estimate takes into account residential, non-residential and government projects. The Building Congress forecasts NYC government spending to increase to $23 billion in 2021 and level out near $22 billion in 2022.
Founded in 2014, VIRSIG is headquartered in New York and operates nationwide. The company is professionally licensed, bonded and fully insured. VIRSIG protects people, places and data by identifying then addressing cybersecurity, infrastructure, perimeter, and site vulnerabilities.
