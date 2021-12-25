BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Friends, family, customers, employees and others gathered yesterday at Virsys12's corporate offices here to celebrate the healthcare technology company's 10-year anniversary. The highlight of the event was recognizing three customers and three employees for exemplifying Virsys12's core values of Passion, Transformation, Collaboration and Integrity.
Virsys12 was founded in 2011 with the mission of transforming the business of healthcare through technology. It fulfills its mission by providing consulting services and software applications that help healthcare organizations use the Salesforce platform to run their operations more efficiently and effectively – ensuring that patients, providers and payers have a positive experience.
The company's signature product, V12 Network, was first listed on Salesforce AppExchange in 2014 as a tool to help Accountable Care Organizations better build and manage networks of healthcare providers. Over the years, the product expanded to help other healthcare organizations – including payers and health plans, specialty networks, integrated clinical networks, third party administrators and benefit managers – build and manage provider networks. Recently, it was included in Gartner's "Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payers' Provider Network Management Applications."
"Virsys12 experienced triple digit growth in 2021 because our customers understand the need to transform healthcare and our team is passionate about fulfilling this mission," said CEO and Founder Tammy Hawes. "We are proud to celebrate 10 years and thank the clients who have made the journey possible."
WellPath was awarded Virsys12's customer success award for "most transformational" due to the company's very successful implementation of V12 Network.
"By using a collaborative and engaging provider network process to identify the right providers to serve their clients – they are helping to improve the health of their underserved member populations – WellPath demonstrates their commitment to meeting the highest standards in serving their providers and members," said Justin Poggioli, Virsys12 vice president of professional services.
"Using the V12 Network, WellPath was able to enable a full end-to-end transformation of our network development workflow," said Bob Martin, CIO of WellPath. "The WellPath network of contracted providers has since more than doubled in size. By integrating the V12 Network data into our Enterprise Care Management Platform we were able to materially increase our preferred provider steerage for our outpatient events across the country."
Brookdale was awarded Virsys12's customer success award for "most passionate" customer because of their successful effort in transforming their email marketing program, which nurtures potential residents and their loved ones when searching for long-term care.
"Alleviating the stress that families can experience when evaluating and securing senior care for their loved ones is our goal," said Megan Seeman, director of email marketing for Brookdale Senior Living. "Brookdale is uniquely positioned between healthcare and hospitality, so having the right technology in place enables us to provide an enhanced customer experience for those needing housing, clinical care or both – ultimately, fulfilling our commitment to enriching the lives of those we serve."
Ballad Health was awarded Virsys12's customer success award for "most collaborative" customer for putting in place an integrated call center for patients in the Appalachian Highlands region of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, which provides a single source of reliable information about the health system, appointments and educational and community events, as well as proactively providing information about self-care for patients and their families.
"We want to provide our patients a true connectivity to their health, which many of them have yet to experience," said Taylor Hamilton, senior vice president and chief consumer officer of Ballad Health. "Virsys12 technology has helped us transform our connection to our patients – we're able to listen to them and hear their needs, and the Virsys12 system provides us real-time information that enables us to direct them to the best level of care and resources within Ballad Health.
"This has been a transformational step forward, and we look forward to continuing to work together to create an enhanced, personalized experience for all of our patients."
Virsys12 awarded three employees the annual 2021 Virsys award for their contribution to the Virsys12 team and commitment to living the corporate values of Integrity, Passion, Collaboration and Transformation. A donation to a charity of their choice will be made on behalf of these three outstanding Virsys12 employees: Consultant Rebekah Quinn, Principal Architect Jim Rambo and Sales Executive Jacob Aaroen.
