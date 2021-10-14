WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virtùb2b (V2b), a fast-growing B2B marketing agency, has published a complimentary, new 16-page eBook entitled "Selling Innovation: How to Optimize Enterprise Sales Funnels, A Complete Guide to B2B Tech White Papers That Don't Suck."
In this new eBook, V2b rewrites the rules for enterprise sales growth with a refreshingly candid look at the challenges of selling innovative technologies and provides clear, actionable solutions to these challenges. This step-by-step guide explains why B2B tech companies need to rethink the enterprise sales funnel and also spells out how to create white papers, combined with optimized landing pages, compelling new offers, coordinated outreach, and social media-based audience-building strategies, that accelerate enterprise sales pipelines. Download the Selling Innovation eBook.
Every B2B tech company dreams of having a robust pipeline of enterprise clients who convert to big-ticket licenses, said V2b founder Sean Smith. But, unfortunately, for ambitious B2B tech companies eager to demonstrate traction, it can be tough to find buyers who are ready to up-end the status quo in favor of new, often unproven solutions.
"It's one thing to pitch a room full of enthusiastic investors," said Smith. "It's quite another to face a room of skeptical decision-makers, end-users, and IT professionals."
Why "Selling Innovation" Is So Hard
Smith has more than 20 years of experience marketing and selling high-value enterprise SaaS, BI, and AI licenses to Fortune 1000 companies and other global organizations; he maintains that enterprise sales growth is one of the most complex and misunderstood areas of B2B sales and marketing. "Selling innovation," Smith said, "is more complex because it requires reaching and then persuading multiple layers of stakeholders and decision-makers, each with separate agendas, that you have a better solution for them."
"Most companies," said Smith, "underestimate how resistant organizations are to change."
More problematic, said Smith, is the enterprise sales approach that most B2B tech companies are using today. It's the same volume-based, "selling the box" approach that lower-priced SaaS solutions use to sell cloud-based services to single buyers or teams.
Smith said that B2B tech value propositions are often more abstract, transformational, and harder to quantify than their SaaS counterparts. This is especially so for tech companies that sell specialized industry solutions and platforms that rely on big data and other complex integrations.
Nonetheless, thousands of well-meaning B2B tech businesses continue to badger their "target audiences" with outmoded methods that not only miss the mark but also waste their resources, burn through their talent, and damage their brands.
"Sadly," Smith said, "some of the most-promising new technologies are dying on the vine because of fundamental flaws in the enterprise sales process."
It's Time to Rethink the Enterprise Sales Funnel
Successfully negotiating the multiple layers of stakeholders, buy-in, and budget cycles, said Smith, requires a more strategic, long-term approach to "relationship-based growth."
"Accordingly," Smith said, "B2B companies that want to reach their entire audience faster and jump start new sales conversations, need to shift their enterprise growth strategy in the three critical ways." The guide details how these three critical shifts to the sales strategy can: 1) reframe the sales narrative, 2) create irresistible offers, and 3) build a scalable enterprise sales funnel that converts.
This new eBook, based on Smith's marketing and sales leadership experience at Thompson Publishing Group, Elsevier Business Intelligence, QUOSA, InfoDesk, and Sorcero, details how to optimize enterprise sales funnels with "A Complete Guide to B2B Tech White Papers That Don't Suck."
Specifically, the V2b guide addresses the reason why "white papers that don't suck" are the best way to connect with top decision-makers, jumpstart new sales conversations, gather meaningful product feedback, offer buyers a logical next step in the sales process, and generate interest and more new business.
Introducing "Six Weeks to massive Enterprise Sales Growth"
In conjunction with the release of the white paper, V2b has also introduced a limited-time offer of the "Six Weeks to Massive Enterprise Sales Growth" program. This deeply discounted introductory offer provides a sprint-like structure for tech companies to reframe their customers' challenges, extract their own enterprise, and create an offer that aligns with their audience's needs. All of this is then utilized to publish a professional white paper encompassing the company's goals as part of a compelling new sales funnel.
V2b is the top client solution for tech companies who need to optimize and expand their enterprise by gaining new sales and overall company growth. Unlike traditional white papers that fail to gain new traction, V2b's new six-week program breaks down company growth goals and begins by creating a customized sales funnel white paper to jumpstart your growth. Furthermore, V2b is a highly specialized marketing agency that teaches clients new ways to differentiate their brand and achieve better results from their growth resources.
According to Smith, "B2B marketing is all about driving growth and most B2B tech companies are going about it all wrong." These tech companies, he said, "are trapped by a series of preconceived ideas of what good marketing is."
About V2b:
Virtùb2b (V2b) has more than 20 years of specialized sales and marketing experience in SaaS, AI, and Business Intelligence solutions and expertise in the world of performance coaching and the creator economy. V2b applies all this experience to engineer new B2B approaches that boost enterprise sales growth substantially.
V2b was founded in 2020 in response to the rapidly changing business, social and cultural norms that affect how we, as people, want to consume information and engage with one another online. As we like to say, in today's economy, "Everything's a funnel."
