TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VirtaMove Names Dan Moshkovich as VP Marketing

Application virtualization and modernization innovator VirtaMove Corp announced today that Dan Moshkovich, a seasoned Marketing executive, has been named Vice President of Marketing.

In his role as Vice President of Marketing, Dan Moshkovich will lead the company's Marketing strategy, brand management, and demand generation efforts as it expands its delivery of transformative application modernization technology.

"Dan has an impressive track record of success in B2B startups and is a great fit to lead VirtaMove's Marketing activities," says Nigel Stokes, CEO VirtaMove Corp. "We're looking forward to welcoming Dan to our Executive team and relying on his expertise to accelerate revenue growth and drive VirtaMove forward."

Dan Moshkovich comes to VirtaMove with over 15 years of Marketing experience. Previously, he served as Marketing Director for HubStor before it was acquired by Veritas Technologies. Prior to HubStor he was the Marketing Director at Riskified, a leading solution for eCommerce fraud prevention.

"I'm thrilled to join VirtaMove, a company that leads the way in application modernization and migration," says Moshkovich. "VirtaMove's solution helps organizations to eliminate their dependence on obsolete servers and improve their application security, cost efficiency, and performance. The company has a tremendous opportunity to reach a broader audience and scale the solution."

About VirtaMove

VirtaMove software is the "best first move" in application modernization. It provides a fast, flexible way to move server applications to new Cloud or datacenter servers, without code change. VirtaMove's patented software moves most complex server applications with ease. It allows you to modernize your infrastructure, moving from an old OS to a newer one with automation – modernize and move to a new datacenter server or Cloud in one step. For more information, visit VirtaMove.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Dan Moshkovich, VirtaMove Corp, +1 (613) 254-5432 Ext: 4310, dmoshkovich@virtamove.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE VirtaMove Corp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.