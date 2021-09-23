WASHINGTON, Sep. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virtru, a leader in data protection and privacy, today announced Secure Share, an end-to-end encrypted file-sharing solution that accelerates secure collaboration.
With Secure Share, Virtru customers can simply and securely collect sensitive, private, or regulated data from colleagues, clients, and partners — empowering these individuals with verifiable trust that their data is only being used for its intended purpose for a specified period of time.
"From day one, Virtru's mission has been to empower everyone to maintain full control of their most sensitive data, without limiting their ability to share it," said John Ackerly, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtru. "In the age of accelerating data breaches, building verifiable trust with your customers and partners is a competitive advantage: Giving these individuals autonomy over their own data instills confidence, reduces the risk of data loss, and ultimately builds brand loyalty."
Secure Share is unique among file-sharing platforms in that it grants full data ownership and control to the individual submitting the data. With Secure Share, Virtru customers can give their own clients and partners control over how and when their data is used, including the ability to revoke it at any time, should circumstances change. Users can also set an expiration date and add a watermark to shared information.
Secure Share streamlines collaboration, making it easy to collect data from multiple contributors, securely. The solution is valuable across a wide range of use cases, such as collecting financial information for a mortgage application; requesting tax forms or direct deposit information from contractors; collecting vendor proposals in response to a request for proposal (RFP); requesting medical records for new patients; and many more.
Each Virtru user's personalized Secure Share link can be shared freely, anywhere they work — via text or video chat, in an email signature, or via collaboration software.
"In a cybersecurity environment that's rapidly evolving, you have to assume that hackers are already inside your network," said Rob McDonald, Virtru's EVP of Platform. "It's vital for security leaders to ensure their corporate data — and their customers' data — remains protected at all times during its life cycle, from the moment it enters their cloud environment or on-prem systems. We're proud that Virtru's Secure Share solution can empower organizations to safely collect the data they need, meanwhile protecting them from vulnerabilities that can lead to data breaches."
The solution encrypts all data prior to upload, equipping users to collect and exchange data from inside or outside their own organizations without security risk. Like Virtru's other data protection offerings, Secure Share provides end-to-end encryption built on the Trusted Data Format (TDF), the leading data control standard for the U.S. intelligence community and widely recognized across the public and private sectors as the gold standard for data protection. TDF safeguards data to support compliance with even the strictest regulations, including CMMC, ITAR, CJIS, and HIPAA.
Secure Share will soon be available to all Virtru users at no additional cost. To learn more about the product and sign up for Virtru's beta program, visit the Virtru website.
