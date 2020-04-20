Virtual Blockchain Week Partners with Binance Charity to Donate Funds to Crypto Against COVID Campaign

DENVER, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Blockchain Week (#VBW2020), the blockchain industry's most ambitious virtual conference experience, announced today a partnership with Binance Charity, a nonprofit organization founded by Binance and dedicated to achieving global sustainable development by unlocking the power of blockchain.
The 7-day event will take place online at VirtualBlockchainWeek.com from Sunday, April 26th through Saturday, May 2nd, 2020. Featuring the most prolific roster of blockchain and cryptocurrency speakers ever, the event is free for attendees. However, a VIP experience being offered for a nominal fee will assist in raising funds for Binance Charity's most recent campaign, Crypto Against COVID, which aims to tackle the global coronavirus pandemic.
"COVID-19 is a global issue. It's important for the crypto and blockchain community to come together to support the fight. We are pleased and thankful to have partnered with Bad Crypto Podcast and Virtual Blockchain Week in doing so. Funds donated and raised during this campaign will be used to purchase medical supplies from vetted suppliers to support hospitals and first responders around the world who are risking their lives to tackle this virus," said Jarred Winn, SVP of Charity at Binance.
"With thousands of people all over the world set to experience Virtual Blockchain Week from wherever their shelter-in-place may be, there's no better time to rally the blockchain community to those afflicted by the COVID-19 crisis," said Joel Comm, Co-founder of Virtual Blockchain Week. "We are privileged to partner with Binance.charity to raise funds for their Crypto for COVID program throughout the event, and to donate 50% of proceeds from VIP Experience ticket sales to the same."
The impressive list of more than thirty blockchain and cryptocurrency experts who are scheduled to present for Virtual Blockchain Week includes:
– Tim Draper: Venture Capitalist
– John McAfee: Entrepreneur, Innovator and Presidential Candidate
– Roger Ver: Founder of Bitcoin.com
– Brittany Kaiser: Own Your Data Foundation
– G. Edward Griffin: Legendary author of "Creature from Jekyll Island"
– Changpeng Zhao: Co-Founder & CEO of Binance
– Caitlyn Long: Founder & CEO of Avanti Financial Group
Virtual Blockchain Week will also feature business announcements from numerous companies, providing attendees with the latest news and discoveries from the blockchain world. Sponsorship packages are available.
To see the full Virtual Blockchain Week lineup, to register, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.VirtualBlockchainWeek.com
