DENVER, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Blockchain Week (VBW), the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry's most ambitious virtual conference experience, unveiled today dates and speakers for the week-long event featuring the biggest names in blockchain. The 7-day event will take place online at VirtualBlockchainWeek.com. Virtual Blockchain Week will be hosted by Joel Comm and Travis Wright of The Bad Crypto Podcast.
"While the threat of Coronavirus has led to the cancellation or postponement of our favorite blockchain events, we are fortunate to have an incredible community and the technology to create similar experiences on a global scale," said Joel Comm, Co-founder of Virtual Blockchain Week. "We are dedicated to delivering a conference experience that delivers fantastic content in an interactive setting which sets a new high bar for all future virtual conferences."
Virtual Blockchain Week will offer FREE registration for anyone in the world to participate and view all content via livestream. A VIP experience which includes speaker meet & greets, as well as a networking pre-party, will be offered starting at $97. Fifty percent of the proceeds from VIP ticket sales go to support COVID-19 non-profit relief efforts.
Thirty (30) prolific blockchain and cryptocurrency experts have signed on to present for Virtual Blockchain Week. The diverse roster of luminaries includes:
- Tim Draper: Venture Capitalist
- John McAfee: Entrepreneur, Innovator, and Presidential Candidate
- Changpeng Zhao: Co-Founder & CEO of Binance
- Roger Ver: Founder of Bitcoin.com
- Brittany Kaiser: Own Your Data Foundation
- Anthony Pompliano: Host of Off the Chain Podcast
- Charlie Shrem: Crypto OG, Entrepreneur
- G. Edward Griffin: Legendary author of "Creature from Jekyll Island"
- Caitlyn Long: Founder & CEO of Avanti Financial Group
- Samson Williams: FinTech Anthropologist
- Jennifer Greyson: Founder of the Blockchain Sisterhood
- Maureen Murat: Attorney, CoFounder of Axes & Eggs
- Cherie Aimee: Near-Death Survivor & Tech Leader
- Chris J. Snook: Chairman of the World Tokenomic Forum
- Peter McCormack: Host of What Bitcoin Did Podcast
- Mati Greenspan: Founder of Quantum Economics
- Alyze Sam: CEO of GiveNation, Author
- Oz Sultan: Founder at Sultan Interactive Group
- Miko Matsumura: Co-Founder at Evercoin, VC
- Rachel Wolfson: Enterprise Blockchain Journalist
- Sir John Hargrave: Author, Provocateur
- Lea Thompson: Founder of Girl Gone Crypto
- Mahbod Moghadam: Co-Founder of Everipedia
- Vesa Kivenin: Digital Artist
- Ryan Rodden: Founder of CastleCrypto.gg
- Joel Comm: Internet Pioneer, Co-Host of The Bad Crypto Podcast
- Travis Wright: Marketing Technology, Co-Host of The Bad Crypto Podcast
"In today's world, you have to be nimble," said Travis Wright, co-founder of Virtual Blockchain Week. "With many events around the world being canceled, we decided now would be the time to produce a global livestream experience with the top minds in the blockchain space. We are all ecstatic about creating an event unlike any other that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home or office."
The event will conclude with the 3rd Annual Crypto Influencer Awards, with winners selected by the general public, produced by Adam Charles.
Cointelegraph, the world's most widely read publication covering cryptocurrency and blockchain, is Virtual Blockchain Week's primary media partner. For coverage of the event, before, during and after, visit Cointelegraph.com
Virtual Blockchain Week will also feature business announcements from numerous companies, providing attendees with the latest news and discoveries from the blockchain world. Sponsorship packages are available.
To see the full Virtual Blockchain Week lineup or to register, visit www.VirtualBlockchainWeek.com
