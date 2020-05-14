NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyKlovr, the first virtual college and career platform, and their CEO, Gustavo G. Dolfino, have been recognized as a Top College Prep Solution and Top EdTech Leader, by EdTech Digest's 2020 EdTech Awards.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary, The EdTech Awards is the largest education technology recognition program in the industry, recognizing the biggest names in EdTech as well as innovative newcomers.
MyKlovr's CEO, Gustavo Dolfino said: "We are humbled to be one of only five College Prep Solutions chosen from scores of submissions. I am honored to be included on the list of EdTech Leaders."
College and career decisions are a significant concern for parents Statistics and with statistics pointing to an average of nearly 500 children per high-school counselor, most families lack personalized guidance. Since the average family earns less than sixty thousand dollars per year, and the average college counselor costs thousands of dollars, most families are unable to afford college-prep solutions. The Covid-19 global pandemic has highlighted the reality that most public high school students have little or no access to college counselors in normal times; much less today. Families are left with few resources to help them make sound college decisions.
Colleges are also struggling in the COVID 19 era. With traditional testing metrics used to evaluate students on hold, colleges need additional information to properly assess applicants. MyKlovr renders critical information to colleges by identifying an applicant's unique soft skills and emotional aptitude.
With its ease of use, laser-focused technology, and high affordability, MyKlovr's AI-based, virtual college counselor, acts as an invaluable resource in helping parents and students bridge the guidance gap while providing personalized actionable steps, to help each student define and pursue their path.
About myKlovr:
MyKlovr's artificial intelligence-driven virtual college counselor, helps students find their path to success by focusing on emotional intelligence and recommending interventions at an early age.
https://myklovr.com/
About EdTech Digest and The EdTech Awards:
EdTech Digest — offering insights, updates, interviews into the rapidly evolving world of edtech for all those involved in any aspect of edtech.
https://edtechdigest.com/
The EdTech Awards — the largest and most competitive recognition program in all of education technology.
https://edtechdigest.com/2020-finalists-winners/