HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsgility, LLC announces Virtual Conference Manager Enterprise Edition, an end-to-end event solution that enables organizations to deliver engaging digital events to thousands of attendees worldwide, with the security and usability of Microsoft Teams!
As organizations shift towards a remote workforce, employees will grow more accustomed to the convenience of digital events. Most organizations are familiar with destination events but have little to no experience with the challenges associated with virtual or hybrid delivery. Organizers must maintain an engaging environment while juggling registration, agenda, and security. Most internal collaboration tools are not designed to accomplish these tasks at scale for external audiences.
Audience engagement is a core driver of any conference. While some organizations settle for mundane video recordings or webinar broadcasts, others seek new and exciting ways to interact with their audience. Virtual Conference Manager empowers organizations to go beyond standard communication methods to captivate audiences with a full suite of interactive activities, including speed networking, sponsor booths, and Q/A sessions! Each event is entirely customizable for a branded design. Organizers can add a virtual lobby, speaker pages, and sponsor booths for an authentic conference experience.
Virtual Conference Manager is built on Microsoft Teams to automate the creation and organization of Teams Live Events, Teams Meetings, and the 3rd party app ecosystem to deliver secure digital events. Current Microsoft 365 customers can leverage their existing investment in Microsoft Teams to run events in their Microsoft Teams tenant and Azure subscription for complete control over data and security. External audiences can join the event using a fully functional portal.
Virtual Conference Manager is a product of Opsgility, LLC. Opsgility's goal is to enable organizations to realize the full potential of the Microsoft cloud through a comprehensive set of SaaS-based offerings.
