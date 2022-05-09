Teledentix mobile and teledentistry software is now powering LynkDX, the nation's first mobile dental diagnostics company.
IRVINE, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teledentix mobile and teledentistry software is now powering LynkDX, the nation's first mobile dental diagnostics company.
LynkDX works with insurance companies, benefits administrators, and employer groups to provide safe, convenient, and cost-effective dental diagnostics by traveling on-site to perform mobile dental screenings.
Virtual Dental Care's (VDC) Teledentix software provides LynkDX with state-of-the-art mobile dental management tools to create a more seamless patient experience while lowering overall operating expenses.
Unlike other dental management software, Teledentix was built from the ground up to facilitate mobile dental delivery for organizations like LynkDX. Teledentix granular configuration of multiple diagnostic sites allows LynkDX to customize online forms, appointment booking, treatment options, billing, and clinical/screening workflows for each individual client location they travel to.
With the flexibility to adjust the patient experience for each client, LynkDX can personalize and automate much of the patient journey. Plus, native clinical tools like x-ray image capture and charting allow LynkDX to centralize all patient data into a single program that can be reported on and shared with clients in a secure setting.
"There's really nothing else out there like Teledentix," noted Dr. Scott Kalniz, LynkDX Founder. "From online appointment scheduling to our actual clinical diagnostic workflows, Teledentix provides a complete management toolset to help us serve our clients in the most efficient way possible."
"LynkDX is pioneering the mobile diagnostic space and we're thrilled to be its technology partner. Mobile and teledentistry technology has opened many doors that simply wouldn't have been possible even just a few years ago," added Dr. Bill Jackson, VDC COO and Co-Founder.
About Virtual Dental Care, Inc.
Teledentix is an extensive telehealth communication solution utilized in various ways by different industry players. At its core, Teledentix incorporates telecommunication tools (live video, recorded video, chat, text, email, image and document uploads, etc.) into a secure environment (HIPAA-complaint, HITRUST, SOC2, penetration tested). Its integrated modular design allows for multiple use-case options. Modules include consultation network management, patient engagement tools, peer-to-peer record collaboration, and much more. For more information about Teledentix, visit get.teledentix.com.
About LynkDX
LynkDX Dental Diagnostics collects comprehensive dental diagnostics at employee's place of work and creates a comprehensive clinical report using state of the art technology. LynkDx was founded by dental and medical industry veterans who saw a need for a more efficient dental model to identify potential dental issues and educate members on the importance of dental health. By moving the diagnostics out of the dental practice, patients no longer need to take personal time off work for dental exams, and short-staffed dental offices can utilize their time with patients more effectively. Learn more at https://lynkdx.com/.
Media Contact
Daniel Gates, Virtual Dental Care, 1 8008389897, dgates@virtualdentalcare.com
SOURCE Virtual Dental Care