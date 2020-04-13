NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Doorman®, a New York-based provider of remote doorman and security services, announced details of its emergency plan to expand services and provide much-needed security and safety to both its customers and their buildings' staff throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtual Doorman systems use technology and real people to serve the residents of multi-tenant buildings across the U.S., remotely providing secure, no-contact access to buildings and apartments for residents, deliveries, visitors, and service calls.
Virtual Doorman has reached out to over 35,000 residents in its network of customers to offer upgraded services and expanded hours, free of charge to help cover shifts for on-site building staff. The offering comes as millions of Americans are confronted with a new reality as COVID-19 continues to spread both nationally and internationally.
"We have been closely monitoring the situation and want to make sure each and every one of the thousands of people we serve feels safe and protected during this time," said Colin Foster, Founder & Chief Innovation Officer of Virtual Doorman. "We are aware this crisis has deep ramifications into how we conduct our daily lives and we hope that through the offering of free upgrades to our packages and expansion of our hours we will be able to bring additional safety and security not only to our customer base but also to their building's existing personnel."
As the COVID-19 crisis magnifies, Virtual Doorman is committed to continuing to offer services that under this particular crisis are not only convenient but, in some cases, absolutely necessary. Virtual Doorman's personalized service uses integrated digital CCTV, cameras, video intercoms, access control devices, and remote operators at its Doorman Command Center. The company's services include building security; building access for residents, deliveries, and guests; as well as virtual concierge services.
Virtual Doorman's Command Center has evolved into one of the most advanced technical operations in the nation. The company's first national emergency crisis came during Hurricane Sandy in New York in 2012. As other remote doorman companies struggled, Virtual Doorman's Command Center in Florida provided constant and uninterrupted service throughout the emergency. Today, many Virtual Doorman customers have found a "silver lining" because they were uniquely prepared to handle the current situation. Social distancing is not easy for buildings with traditional doormen and onsite staff. Buildings that were forward-thinking and already had technology in place have been able to continue providing critical services while keeping everyone safe and the building running smoothly. These buildings have found Virtual Doorman to be helpful as the company has been able to cover shifts so doormen and supers can stay safely at home.
"Virtual Doorman's team of remarkable professionals is used to going the extra mile," added Foster. "We are tremendously proud of our team and are deeply thankful for their dedication and support as we expand our services and look to provide additional comfort and relief to our clients during this trying time. Although our software is known for being best-in-class, we believe what sets us apart is not our technology but the people behind it."
Virtual Doorman has been developing and perfecting its suite of remote doorman services since it was founded twenty years ago. For a complete list of Virtual Doorman services and features, please visit https://virtualdoorman.com.
ABOUT Virtual Doorman:
Virtual Doorman® is a 24/7 service that remotely provides many of the features of a traditional doorman but at a fraction of the cost. The service combines video security, electronic access control and alarm monitoring to provide buildings with heightened security and modern amenities. Virtual Doorman currently services more than 400 buildings and over 35,000 residents nationwide. Virtual Doorman is an exclusive product of and registered trademark of Virtual Service, a New York based security company with an extensive background in residential security and service. For more information visit http://www.virtualdoorman.com.
