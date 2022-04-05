URC builds ultra-realistic VR, 360° interactive environment to experience life in today's smart home and launch smart products of tomorrow
HARRISON, N.Y., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The best method to understand smart home technology is through experience. Living in the space gives a current or future homeowner the feeling of streaming their favorite video content, listening to high-definition audio, automating shades and light according to circadian rhythms, or create scenes that inspire parties or facilitate relaxation.
The virtual reality sector is expected to grow by CAGRs in the high teens which means the technology is quickly evolving and consumer acceptance is exploding. Consumers are using virtual reality to navigate complex ecommerce decisions, differentiate among competing brands and drive hyper-customization. As expectations grow, brands are quickly realizing the benefits.
Instead of the high costs of a physical showrooms and reluctance of future clients to visit in-person experiences, one brand in the smart home sector has launched an inspirational virtual home. URC Automation, a global leader in smart home automation and control for residential and commercial applications, announced today the launch of a virtual showroom that allows users to experience the benefits of a Total Control® system.
Given the rise in virtual meetings and experiences, URC crafted a strategy to create an immersive journey that enables visitors to interact within an ultrarealistic virtual home, learn (and even simulate) a variety of control options, and explore the benefits of a URC Total Control system.
While photography-based virtual tours have become a popular choice, URC pursued a more dynamic and diverse experience. This led to the design of a highly detailed, expansive 360° virtual residence as the foundation for the smart home tour. This approach provided a significantly greater wealth of options to simulate URC system capabilities like changing light settings, adjusting shades and drapes, accessing high-definition audio, streaming video content, adjusting climate control, illustrating different scenes, and much more.
This approach provided URC a cost-effective, viable alternative to building a physical experience center. While these venues provide an engaging experience for the limited number of visitors, the ongoing costs to maintain the space, including continuous updates to products and functionality, are substantial. Instead of requiring visitors to travel to a physical location, URC now brings this immersive experience to consumers, allowing global visitors to experience the possibilities of today's smart home – viewable on any device.
URC's Virtual Inspiration Home offers a guided tour complete with virtual host or the ability to create a self-guided tour by selecting the preferred room or scene. Creation of Scenes is a primary benefit of URC's Total Control system, and this virtual home includes the opportunity to experience a variety of scenes:
- Welcome Home – Arriving home safely with pre-programmed activations
- Home Office – Seamless integration of work and home schedules with advanced integrations
- Movie Time – Simple control and automation of favorite streaming AV and music sources with high-definition distribution
- Dinner Party – Setting the stage for intimate to large events that will be the envy of friends
- Outdoor Entertainment - epic entertainment near the virtual pool, spa, or outdoor kitchen
- Good Night - featuring a relaxing scene and ability to monitor other rooms throughout the home
"Launching URC's Virtual Inspiration Home continues the evolution of the URC brand to a more active and engaging position. From their devices and no matter their location, consumers can experience the benefits of URC's advanced technology," stated Ron Pence, URC's Head of Marketing. Pence added, "consider the possibilities of launching new products and hosting virtual events from a consumer's preferred device."
Available at URC's website, https://urc-automation.com/virtualhome visitors are invited to engage in the virtual smart home. URC certified dealers have been encouraged to join and share the virtual experience via customized landing page and hotlink.
URC's Virtual Home was created with the technical expertise of Dave Chace and his team at Cogent360, https://cogent360.com/, a media design firm specializing in smart home technology. With Dave's direction, the team implemented a variety of 3D and other media tools to create an ultrarealistic, 360° interactive experience that immediately engages visitors, and inspires them to explore the space and discover the many capabilities and options available throughout the home.
"Our goal was to create an immersive, realistic experience that enables visitors to easily visualize and appreciate the benefits of a URC automation system. Our knowledge and experience in the home technology space, combined with our diverse media design capabilities, enabled us to create a truly dynamic experience and an innovative means to launch new products" stated Dave Chace, Cogent360's President.
URC previewed its Virtual Inspiration Home with dealers throughout the United States. The new, virtual experience received rave reviews from the tech savvy community.
- "Using a virtual smart home environment, is a great idea to inform end-users on the benefits of URC's Total Control automation and control system. We plan to stream on our showroom iPads and share with our clients," stated Ryan Rumer, Sales and Design at World Wide Stereo Sales.
- "From geofencing and notifications as you approach the virtual home to the party on the patio, URC created a winning digital tool to help our clients dream big. It's control and automation on a new level," stated Lowell Kaps, Owner, Lowell/Edwards Home Integration, Inc.
- "With this virtual smart home experience, we are able to deliver our message to our clients so they can understand a true URC Total Control system. It brings sales to a new level for all our clients... even new ones. It's like having your own, all-in-one system to decide what want." Henley Garcia, Hemag, Inc.
ABOUT URC
Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control® and Complete Control®. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touch screens, handheld remotes, keypads, and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training URC the best choice for home automation. For more information visit http://www.urc-automation.com. Think beyond everyday.
ABOUT COGENT360
Cogent360 is a highly specialized media design firm that elevates how companies engage, enlighten, and educate their target audience. Using dynamic, interactive experiences, Cogent360 helps companies inform consumers or distribution channels about a branded experience, new product launch, service offering, and more. Using state-of-the-art tools including ultra-realistic VR and 360° interactive environments, 3D modeling, virtual learning and mobile tools, Cogent360 leverages proven cognitive and instructional design principles to create powerful, engaging experiences that captivate and educate your audience—ultimately speeding the sales cycle, elevating performance, eliminating pain points, and providing a huge competitive advantage for your organization. Learn more about Cogent360 at https://www.Cogent360.com/
