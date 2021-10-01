WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Virtual HIPAA Privacy and Security Summit is a joint effort of Widener University Delaware Law School and First Healthcare Compliance to provide resources and increase understanding for professionals facing the challenges of HIPAA compliance. The online event will be held on November 18, 2021, with a schedule that is convenient for professionals across the United States to gain an understanding of current risks and solutions. Registration is open to the public, with discounts available to First Healthcare Compliance clients and alumni of Delaware Law School.

Expert attorneys will provide six hours of education that covers a range of relevant topics and answer timely questions related to HIPAA privacy and security including Notice of Privacy Practices, Business Associates, employee training, patient rights, safeguards, electronic health records, breaches, cybersecurity, and more.

Attendees are eligible to receive 6 CLE credits (5 substantive, 1 ethics) in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. This program has been approved for 6 continuing education unit(s) by Practice Management Institute® and PAHCOM. The Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® has approved this event for up to 7.2 live CCB CEUs based on a 50-minute hour. Continuing Education Units are awarded based on individual attendance records. Granting of prior approval in no way constitutes endorsement by CCB of this event content or of the event sponsor. Sponsors of the event include the Professional Association of Health Care Office Managers (PAHCOM) and Weiner Benefits.

Content of the training for the Virtual HIPAA Privacy and Security Summit is appropriate for attorneys, compliance officers, human resources professionals, managers, nurses, medical assistants, healthcare professionals, and business associates in the healthcare setting. The schedule for the online learning event:

9:00 a.m.-9-30 a.m. Virtual Conference Opens/ Introductory Remarks

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Rachel V. Rose, JD, MBA:

The Intersection Between HIPAA, Cybersecurity, & Fraud, Waste, and Abuse

10:30 a.m.-10:40 a.m. break

10:40 a.m.-11:40 a.m. C. Trey Scott:

Under Pressure: Reporting Requirements with OCR for Breaches

11:40 a.m.-11:50 a.m. break

11:50 a.m.-12:50 p.m. Sheba E. Vine, Esq., CIPP/US:

Data Privacy in 2021

12:50 p.m.-1:20 p.m. lunch

1:20 p.m. -2:20 p.m. Kathleen W. McNicholas, MD, JD, CHC, CCEP:

Ethics and HIPAA: Pivots, Guardrails, and Good Faith

2:20 p.m. -2:30 p.m. break

2:30 p.m. -3:30 p.m. Iliana L. Peters:

Next Level Security Incident Response: Do You Speak IT?

3:30 p.m. -3:40 p.m. break

3:40 p.m. -4:40 p.m. Jennifer Gimler Brady:

Business Associate Agreements: What They Are, Who Needs Them, and How They Can Go Sideways

Catherine Short, First Healthcare Compliance, 302-543-2461, catherineshort@1sthcc.com

SOURCE First Healthcare Compliance

