EAST SAINT LOUIS, Ill., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Midwest Private Mail, a local initiative has formed a partnership with one of the most reliable and secure virtual mailbox providers on the market. The company has taken on the "Anytime Mailbox's" platform to provide virtual mailbox solutions to its niche market. The service targets individuals such as expats, home based businesses, freelancers, and private persons needing to secure their sensitive, personal and private information. Anytime mailbox extends its software out to its operators, allowing its partnering operators, to run a precise operation with ease.
Anytime Mailbox provides a software platform for mail center operators to turn postal mail into digital mail. The technology was founded in 2013 with a clear vision, focused on a simple goal - develop a secure, scalable, and easy-to-use tool for mail recipients and mail center operators that turns postal mail into immediately available digital mail. Anytime Mailbox software platform is recognized as the postal ecosystem's leading private-labeled, cloud-based technology.
Our company's network of mail center partners stretches over 770 locations across the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Australia. New customers join the network daily to enjoy the benefits of managing their postal mail, anytime anywhere.
