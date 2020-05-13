NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial, the leading VR/AR collaboration platform that allows people to work over distance as if in the same room, today announced that in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, it's opening up unlimited access to its premium services to everyone free of charge, for the coming months. In addition to access via major headsets, Spatial can now be used by the masses via a web version on your desktop or iPhone/Android, allowing anyone to enter a Spatial AR/VR meeting by simply clicking on a meeting link - no downloads required. The company is also announcing a much-improved experience and general availability of Spatial on the leading all-in-one VR headset today, Oculus Quest, previously only available in private beta.
The decision follows a 1,000 percent increase in broad-based interest from organizations trying to feel connected and productive while self-isolating. From today, users can sign up for free through the Spatial website.
"Now is a time when feeling connected is needed more than ever, and while video chat is great, it just doesn't replace people collaborating in the same room," said Spatial CEO Anand Agarawala. "Over the last few weeks we've seen a surge in interest for Spatial's services, ranging from Fortune 1000s, to schools and hospitals, to SMBs. We really wanted to respond to the global need and make Spatial Enterprise freely available to serve as many people as possible as we all navigate new territory with home and work life." Spatial CPO Jinha Lee added, "By opening up our immersive collaboration platform and allowing access on the devices people already have, we hope to connect more people in a way that isn't confined by space, location, or even a pandemic."
Spatial allows people to exchange ideas and iterate on documents and 3D models, unrestricted by a 2D screen. Executives, designers, engineers, salespeople, & marketers are all using Spatial to meet virtually with team members, accessing features that help immerse them into the shared experience with their remote co-workers. This is how work should be.
"What's unique about Spatial is that they've found a way to enhance in-person conversations while remotely working," Said Nathan Yorgey, Director of Digital Innovation at Pfizer. "From Teams and OneDrive integration, to the ability to interrogate 3D modeling, to the life-like avatars, Spatial exceeds the boldest expectations for remote meeting productivity and engagement."
As the world's first truly device-agnostic Mixed Reality platform, Spatial works across multiple devices, including the two most affordable AR/VR devices on the market - Oculus Quest and Nreal (to be released this year). This means that anyone with an Oculus Quest, Magic Leap, Microsoft HoloLens 1 or 2, Android phone, iPhone / iPad, Nreal device, PC, or web app, can use Spatial to meet and collaborate, not restricted by any particular platform, or hardware.
New features that support a simple and seamless experience, include:
- Access on any device - Users can access a meeting from the web, with one simple click. Start collaborating in a live 3D workspace and contribute by uploading and accessing 2D and 3D files - no download or headset required. Unified UI on web and headset for streamlined cross-platform experience.
- Usability for first time users - Tutorial room that helps people get up to speed with the basics of AR/VR collaboration and gestures; simplified menu redesign focusing on discoverability and ease of use for new users.
- Seamless sharing - Share any Spatial room with teammates or clients via a link, where you control accessibility options.
To sign up for Spatial Free, go to Spatial.io, click sign up, and follow the instructions on how to download for your headset, or join directly from your desktop or smartphone.
About Spatial
Spatial enables an entirely new way of working together and eliminates the need for video conferencing and work travel. Spatial is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco and Kansas City. With Spatial, users can connect from all over the world and share ideas seamlessly using life-like avatars and knowledge work tools, unlocking a new level of productivity not confined by space.