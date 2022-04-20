NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual production market share is expected to grow by USD 1.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 16.85%. Factors such as product launches and product expansions are significantly driving the virtual production market.
The report on "Virtual Production Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Virtual Production Market report key highlights
- Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 9.91%
- Key market segments: Component (software, services, and hardware) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America)
- Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 46%
Virtual Production Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.85%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.85 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.91
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Canada, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
360Rize, Adobe Inc., Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., BORIS FX Inc., Epic Games Inc., HTC Corp., Humaneyes Technologies Ltd., Mo Sys Engineering Ltd., and NVIDIA Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
Virtual Production Market Driver
- Product launches and product expansion
The increasing implementation of virtual production in the virtual production market will drive market growth. Moreover, the launch of enterprise-focused integrated virtual reality software suites will further drive growth in the market. New product launches and product expansion will be complemented by the growing adoption of light-emitting diode video wall technology. These factors will increase the demand for virtual production during the forecast period.
Virtual Production Market challenge
- Issues associated with virtual production light-emitting diode screens and walls
The issues associated with virtual production light-emitting diode screens and walls that are widely used in the virtual production process by filmmakers will challenge the market in focus. For instance, the phenomenon of the ghosting effect and the cross pattern formed by the failure of a light-emitting diode in a display can be a hindrance. These issues can hamper the growth of the market.
Key market vendor insights
The virtual production market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Some of the key market vendors are:
- 360Rize
- Adobe Inc.
- Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.
- Autodesk Inc.
- BORIS FX Inc.
- Epic Games Inc.
- HTC Corp.
- Humaneyes Technologies Ltd.
- Mo Sys Engineering Ltd.
- NVIDIA Corp.
Key Segment Analysis by component
- Software
The virtual production market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The software segment is growing because of the increasing addition of deep learning and machine learning in virtual production resolution.
- Services
- Hardware
Regional Market Analysis
North America will contribute to 46% of the virtual production market share growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries in APAC. The increased application of virtual production in leading film studios will drive the virtual production market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 360Rize
- Adobe Inc.
- Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.
- Autodesk Inc.
- BORIS FX Inc.
- Epic Games Inc.
- HTC Corp.
- Humaneyes Technologies Ltd.
- Mo Sys Engineering Ltd.
- NVIDIA Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
