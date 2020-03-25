JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the coronavirus pandemic grows and millions are ordered to stay home, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has shifted its physical wellness program to reach warriors and their families in the comfort of their own households. It is one of many steps the organization is taking to safeguard wounded warriors — many of whom are at risk of incurring life-threatening exposure due to previously compromised immune systems.
"We are focused on the health, safety, and well-being of warriors and their families," said Jennifer Silva, WWP chief program officer. "In the past week, Wounded Warrior Project teammates across the nation have developed and are now offering innovative virtual programs, so that warriors and their loved ones stay physically engaged and mentally resilient from home."
In a WWP survey of the wounded warriors it serves, 30% expressed physical activity is one of the things that helps them cope with stress and emotional concerns. Adapting WWP's Physical Health and Wellness program offerings from in-person events to virtual opportunities not only keeps warriors safe from exposure, but it also continues to help warriors reduce stress, combat depression, and achieve an overall healthy and active lifestyle.
"We know social isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country," Jennifer said. "In a time where social distancing is necessary, it becomes even more imperative for warriors to maintain as much of their health and wellness routines as possible. We understand that people are consuming more and more through virtual methods, and we want to meet those needs. We encourage warriors to research all virtual offerings, find those that best suit their needs, and incorporate them into their new normal."
Virtual offerings include at-home workouts with common household items in place of gym equipment, nutritional education, cooking lessons, and more. Learn more about WWP virtual offerings. For additional networking opportunities, connect and engage with WWP and other warriors through WWP's official social channels: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.
About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.