FREDERICK, Md., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virtual Staging For Realtors, LLC, a brand new sister company of the reputable real estate photography company Picture Perfect, LLC, is partnering with local Real Estate Agents and helping sellers receive even more offers. Virtual Staging For Realtors is serving the needs of real estate professionals at a time where competition is strong and thinking outside the box is more vital than ever before. The proof is in the pudding; the number of success stories and good feedback coming from Virtual Staging For Realtors' clients will undoubtedly have a trend-setting impact on the local real estate community.
Agents and sellers alike are communicating their excitement over the new phenomenon of virtual staging, which has quickly become one of the hottest new real estate trends at a time when buyers are more reluctant to walk through homes in person. Frederick real estate professionals are recognizing that in a world where everything is becoming virtual, home staging is no exception.
"This [virtual staging] service has been fantastic especially during the pandemic when sellers don't want used furnishings brought in and out of their homes," reflects Chris Reeder of Long & Foster Real Estate, one of Frederick's top real estate agents who has recently received dozens of offers (at well over asking price) for many of the listings that she has had virtually staged. "Virtual staging allows buyers to see what a room would look like if it had furnishings without all the work needed for regular staging." Sharron Cochran of Long & Foster Real Estate echoes Reeder's sentiment: "Their virtual staging has been great for my vacant listings, saving the sellers $$ and allowing buyers to more easily envision living in the spaces."
In a hot real estate market like Frederick, time is certainly of the essence. The novel appeal of virtual staging makes sense, since sellers don't want to wait around to schedule traditional home staging let alone risk exposure to Covid-19. But they also don't want to miss out on the opportunity to attract more buyers and better offers – an opportunity that traditional home staging used to afford them before the fateful year of 2020. Virtual staging has offered a cutting edge opportunity in a world where paradigms are shifting and people are adapting; the real estate industry is certainly no exception.
Virtual Staging For Realtors, LLC is a Frederick-based company that provides Virtual Staging and Virtual Renovation services to Real Estate Agents. Emerging from its sister company, Picture Perfect, LLC (founded in 2011), in 2020 Virtual Staging For Realtors officially launched as a separate company so it could focus on providing clients in a new capacity that would help drive their real estate success. Their high-quality virtual furniture and fast turn-around time are unsurpassed in the industry. For more information, please visit VirtualStagingForRealtors.com.
