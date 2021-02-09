TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its latest report, Virtual Vocations is bringing remote-enabled employers that are still hiring months into the COVID-19 pandemic to the center stage.
As one of the web's leading remote job boards, Virtual Vocations has been connecting jobseekers with legitimate, hand-screened remote job openings from expert-vetted employers for the last 14 years. But according to CEO Laura Spawn, "the fourth quarter of 2020 was Virtual Vocations' best-ever period for remote job postings."
"From October 1 through December 31, the Virtual Vocations team sourced, screened, and added more than 160,000 remote and work from home job postings to our online job board," Spawn said.
Many of those positions came from Virtual Vocations Employer Partners, businesses that work directly with the Virtual Vocations team to share their current openings with highly qualified professionals looking for at-home work.
During the final quarter of 2020, Virtual Vocations teamed up with more than four dozen Employer Partners representing industries like information technology (IT), healthcare, and sales—and in its latest report, Virtual Vocations is naming the top 15 partners that posted the most remote openings to its job board as the year came to a close.
Virtual Vocations' Q4 Employer Partners Report also shares data that provides an optimistic outlook for jobseekers who value both flexibility and stability at work: among jobs posted by these employers to the company's database in October, November, and December of last year, roughly 96% were fully remote, requiring no travel or on-site work, and more than half were permanent positions.
And it isn't just experienced professionals who have the chance to land a work from home role: over a quarter (28.14%) of jobs posted by Virtual Vocations Employer Partners in Q4 of 2020 were entry-level positions, according to the company's report. A full 56.89% of listings were for full-time remote jobs.
With headquarters in the U.S. and around the world in places like Canada, France, Hungary, and Hong Kong, Virtual Vocations Employer Partners "showcase the spectrum of online and telework jobs available to jobseekers," Spawn says.
"As the economy continues to navigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know more forward-thinking, proactive companies will embrace remote work, and Virtual Vocations will be here to assist them," Spawn added.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, Virtual Vocations' top 10 Employer Partners were as follows:
1. VirBELA
2. Achieve Test Prep
3. PSG Global Solutions
4. Honey Bar Media, Inc.
5. Boldly
6. Study.com
7. EK Health Services, Inc.
8. TTEC
9. Uscreen
10. Elite Virtual Assistants
To learn more about Virtual Vocations or view the company's full Q4 Employer Partners Report, visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/employer-partners/businesses-still-hiring-amid-covid-19-q4-employer-partners-report/
ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS
Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than two million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.
In addition to providing a database that houses more than 40,000 current, hand-screened remote job openings at any given time, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive e-courses and downloadable content, and resumé writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.
Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.
