Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations has connected jobseekers with legitimate, hand-screened remote job openings for the last 14 years, and along the way, the company has teamed up with more than 4,000 remote-enabled employers as part of its growing Employer Partner program.
These businesses undergo a thorough vetting process before working directly with the Virtual Vocations team to amplify their work from home vacancies, including by appearing in email alerts that reach over 800,000 remote jobseekers and by contributing to Virtual Vocations' massive, searchable remote jobs database.
In 2020, 178 Employer Partners shared a combined more than 700 remote job openings with the qualified professionals who use Virtual Vocations to find at-home work—and in its latest report, Virtual Vocations is highlighting the top 25 employers that contributed the most to that number with their new listings.
Released Monday, Virtual Vocations' second annual list ranking its Top 25 Employer Partners for Remote Work in 2021 features both new and long-standing members of the Virtual Vocations Employer Partner program that represent a variety of home-based career fields, including information technology (IT), healthcare, sales, and education.
The report also cites recent job data and statistics to break down how hiring by these Employer Partners was affected by COVID-19.
"As more companies transitioned to virtual work models or expanded remote hiring strategies amid the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 also brought 96 new businesses and organizations to our Employer Partner program," said Virtual Vocations CEO Laura Spawn. "We are proud to partner with these employers and help them reach qualified, experienced applicants suited for their remote job openings."
The top 10 businesses featured in Virtual Vocations' list of best Employer Partners for remote work in 2021 are as follows:
1. Achieve Test Prep
2. Virbela
3. eXp Realty
4. Honey Bar Media, Inc.
5. Uscreen
6. Boldly
7. TTEC
8. PSG Global Solutions
9. Skybridge Americas
10. Study.com
To see the full list of Top 25 Employer Partners for Remote Work in 2021 or to learn more about Virtual Vocations' Employer Partner program, visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/top-25-employer-partners-for-remote-work-in-2021/
Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than two million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.
In addition to providing a database that houses more than 40,000 current, hand-screened remote job openings at any given time, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive e-courses and downloadable content, and resumé writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.
Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.
