TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new report from one of the web's leading all-remote job boards paints a picture of the remote work landscape in 2021 and offers insight into what jobseekers and employers can expect as they continue to navigate the digital workspace in 2022 and beyond.
Virtual Vocations' 2021 Year-End Report cites company data as well as national remote work statistics to outline the state of remote work in 2021 and uncover emerging trends in remote hiring.
The report also reveals the top industries, states, cities, and companies for remote jobs throughout 2021 and shares insights from both jobseekers and current remote professionals on what they're looking for in their quests for flexible, virtual work.
Last year, "more U.S. workers than ever before quit their jobs to pursue better opportunities and flexible employment options for themselves and their families," said Virtual Vocations CEO and co-founder Laura Spawn. "And with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to disrupt everyday normalcy for millions, both at home and at work, remote job options continued to be a staple of both employee lifestyles and emerging remote-first business practices."
Released Monday, Virtual Vocations' seventh annual year-end report shows 2021 was another record-breaking year for remote work, with more than 594,500 total remote job openings published to the Virtual Vocations jobs database from January through December, a 29% growth over the year prior.
Since 2015, Virtual Vocations has seen a 485% growth in total remote job openings added to its job board annually.
Of the jobs added in 2021, the majority were 100% remote roles requiring no on-site work or travel. In fact, Virtual Vocations shared 36 times as many fully virtual jobs as those categorized as "partially remote."
The new report also reveals:
- Virtual Vocations shared 12 times more job openings last year for full-time remote roles than for part-time positions.
- There were more than double the number of permanent remote positions available on the Virtual Vocations job board throughout 2021 compared to openings for independent contractors.
- Virtual Vocations shared nearly 43 times as many remote job openings for experienced jobseekers in 2021 as for entry-level workers.
Information technology (IT), healthcare, and sales remained the top three industries for remote jobs on Virtual Vocations' database for the second year in a row, the report shows. Meanwhile, education dropped from the fourth most popular industry for remote openings to the ninth spot on the list.
The report also finds that most remote job openings shared on Virtual Vocations' jobs database in 2021 targeted applicants living in the Eastern Time Zone, and the East Coast was the most popular region within the U.S. for new remote job listings. Top states for work from home jobs included California, Texas, New York, and Florida.
Among the top companies for remote jobs in 2021 were UnitedHealth Group and Anthem, Inc. Combined, the two employers shared nearly 14,000 remote vacancies on the Virtual Vocations job board from January through December of last year.
The rise in availability of work from home job options is good news for professionals seeking to transition to the digital workspace. Throughout 2021, Virtual Vocations surveyed more than 1,400 remote workers and jobseekers to learn more about what's driving them to pursue virtual work. Among the company's findings:
- More than one-third of respondents to a spring 2021 survey (36%) said they'd feel an immediate boost in workplace confidence if they could work from home more often or have a flexible schedule.
- A full 65% of those surveyed said transitions to the digital workspace brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic gave them more courage to pursue a remote job. Just 8% said the pandemic made them realize they missed working on-site.
- Parents also pointed to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic as a primary reason they want to work remotely. One-third of out-of-work parents surveyed by Virtual Vocations in 2021 cited the pandemic as the No. 1 reason they want to work remotely, while 44% of employed parents looking for a new remote job said the same.
According to Spawn, it's clear "remote work remained entrenched in workforce conversations throughout 2021."
"Remote jobseekers want to choose how and when they work, and they're willing to leave their jobs to find it," she said. "If they do, or when workers are ready to explore remote job options, Virtual Vocations will be there."
To see Virtual Vocations' full 2021 Year-End Report and Remote Work Statistics, visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/2021-year-end-report-and-remote-jobs-statistics/
ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS
Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.
In addition to providing a database that houses more than 30,000 current, hand-screened remote job openings at any given time, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive e-courses and downloadable content, and resumé writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.
Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.
