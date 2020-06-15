BOSTON, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtudent, Inc. (www.virtudent.com), the leading provider of onsite and virtual teledentistry services for employers, today announced that John Voith has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Virtudent. Voith is a co-founder and has been with Virtudent since early 2017 as the Chief Operating Officer. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Voith led the company through its commercial launch and scaling to multiple geographies.
Serge Bhachu, interim CEO will return to his position as board member and investor. Bhachu said in a statement: "John has always been pivotal in Virtudent's success and over the last 9 months has demonstrated his leadership skills through transition and commitment to Virtudent's future. We are excited to see him step into this new role and see Virtudent's growth continue under his guidance."
Voith originally came to Virtudent with the goal to innovate in the patient care delivery space. He has extensive, hands-on experience working at large Fortune 100 healthcare companies as a consultant, at healthcare startups as an operator, as well as leading large teams at high-growth companies such as athenahealth.
Upon the CEO announcement, Voith stated "I look forward to continuing to work with the excellent team we've assembled at Virtudent. Our mission, to bring high quality dental care to all, is incredibly important to me and only ever more so now in this evolving environment. I'm excited about the countless opportunities we have to innovate and plan to implement new technology to support our patients and to scale quicker than ever."
Virtudent provides preventive dental care through teledentistry services to employers through on-site services and virtual support. Since its founding, it has been available to over 1M employees in 15 states and has care coordinated 10,000+ patients.
About Virtudent
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Boston, Virtudent is changing the face of dental healthcare delivery. They offer teledentistry services and on-site preventive dental care to partner organizations. Through partnerships with hundreds of top employers, including Dunkin' Brands, Microsoft, and Wayfair, they have saved their clients tens of thousands of employee work hours. For more information, visit www.virtudent.com.
