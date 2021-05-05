PEORIA, Ill., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced May 4, 2021, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.
VSTOne, developed by VirtuSense, received honorable mention in the AI & Data category, as well as the Health category. Designed and launched in mid-2020 as a direct response to the new challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, VSTOne leverages artificial intelligence and an array of LIDAR and wearable sensors to provide a proactive, low-bandwidth solution to arm nursing homes and hospitals with predictive monitoring, telehealth communications, vitals monitoring, and telemetry.
Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards was judged by a panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters who selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.
Showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world's largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world's cleanest milk.
"We are honored to be featured in this issue of Fast Company with other innovative leaders in the AI and Health sectors from around the world," VirtuSense CEO, David Park, says. "Our mission at VirtuSense is advancing the transformation of proactive healthcare for all, and VSTOne is bringing that vision to life."
Tom Hale, VirtuSense's Chief Medical Officer, adds, "In a complicated and hectic healthcare world, VSTOne is a preventative safety net powered by an AI platform and sensor ecosystem that allows physicians and nurses to concentrate on patient care, and gives families comfort that their loved ones are safe."
"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."
About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
VirtuSense Technologies (Peoria, IL) is advancing the transformation of proactive healthcare for all. It was founded in 2013 by an engineer who wanted to prove that you don't have to wait for a fall or a heart attack to be cared for—predictive AI can make healthcare simple, affordable, and accessible without compromising the quality of care. virtusense.ai
