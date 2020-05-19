LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViRvii, Inc today announced that both Mark Harwood and Sinclair Fleming, prominent industry experts with decades of experience of working in VR and emerging technologies, have joined the company's roster as Executive Producer and Head of Engineering, respectively.
Mark Harwood, ViRvii, Inc.'s new Executive Producer, brings with him a wealth of experience from the technology and gaming industry, where he most recently served as the Global Head of VR at Starbreeze Studios. Working with ViRvii, Inc. co-founder Brooks Brown, Mark was an integral member of the studio's VR team that won the prestigious Storyscapes Award at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival for their project HERO.
Sinclair Fleming, who will take on the role of ViRvii, Inc's Head of Engineering, brings almost 30 years of experience in emerging technologies to the company, most recently with Starbreeze Studios as their Lead Engineer and the Build Engineer on HERO, which broke ground on immersion in virtual reality. He has also served in leadership roles in the VR space with companies such as Radiant Images and Avalanche 3D Entertainment.
"I'm thrilled to be joining ViRvii and continuing the mission to make VR experiences with broad appeal that can make a difference," said Mark Harwood. "The fact that it reunites a fabulous team with whom I've already had great success is just icing on the cake."
Sinclair Fleming joins in with the same enthusiasm: "I'm delighted to be part of ViRvii and especially looking forward to delivering experiences that people will integrate into their daily lives rather than the 'one and done' VR of recent years. ViRvii's vision is based in a deep understanding of how people want to consume content and everything we do starts with that human-centric approach to design."
With ViRvii, users will be able to create their own worlds by customizing how they listen to and interact with music. In addition, it will allow artists and record labels to create new or recreate existing albums or songs through an entirely new medium for immersive user experiences. ViRvii, Inc. recently announced that it has signed an agreement with Facebook's Oculus to develop virtual reality content which will launch on the platform in 2021.
For more information, please visit, www.virvii.com.
About ViRvii, Inc.
ViRvii is a technology firm that was founded to serve at the crossroads of art, music, education and virtual reality enabling users and content providers to customize and share their own virtual reality experiences in either a private or public setting.
