LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VisibilityOne, Inc., the global leader in video collaboration monitoring and management technology, is proud to announce that it has received two awards at InfoComm2021; the Best of Show award from AVTechnology, and the Best of Show Award from Tech&Training.
"This year we launched the industry's first and only complete monitoring solution for remote hybrid users of MS Teams and Zoom and now with the long-awaited Crestron Enhanced MS Teams Room Monitoring functionality unveiled at InfoComm2021, our offering gives our partners and customers an incredible level of technical insight. With this achievement we now enable IT departments and MSPs with the competence and knowledge they want to bring order to the exorbitantly burdensome hybrid collaboration ecosystem," said, Jose De La Paz, CEO.
VisibilityOne is honored to receive these prestigious awards for its groundbreaking solution, which represents a significant innovation and an important step forward in our mission of reducing video collaboration service resolution times by 90%. VisibilityOne's cross-vendor monitoring provides IT in-depth insights into the entire collaboration environment including UC, AV, IoT, USB, network, hybrid users. This unprecedented monitoring capability also includes our exclusive self-healing of connected devices, why is this critical? In a recent study of 1000 enterprise meeting rooms over 80% of support issues and Trouble Tickets raised were related to the connected devices in the conference or virtual room. With self-healing and failover functionality most of these issues are automatically addressed, reducing mean time to resolution by over 90%.
We're proud of how we've pushed the boundaries in the monitoring space. Our purpose at VisibilityOne is to provide deeper insights into VC room componentry, network, applications, and the entire path of the VTC platform all the way down to the individual workers laptop. We enable IT with the knowledge and competence to logically bring order to the chaos of collaboration. It is with this idea of looking at the video call from end to end, that the founders of VisibilityOne began their journey. Years of experience in the collaboration space drove our passion to create a tool that provided answers that could empower IT with the real-time actionable data to guarantee uptime and quality that stakeholders expect.
The elegance is in the simplicity of our patented application; with no need for infrastructure nor dedicated servers the VisibilityOne application provides fast effortless deployment in an enterprise setting. With just a few steps you'll populate your entire collaboration environment including huddle rooms, codecs like Poly, Cisco, Crestron room systems, IoT devices, USB Cameras/phones, and of course the exclusive view of hybrid Zoom and Teams users, all on one elegantly designed intuitive user interface. From self-healing to failover, our solution provides unparalleled real-time management, monitoring and analytics, for enterprise, higher education, healthcare, and public sector environments worldwide.
VisibilityOne is the industry's most comprehensive cross-vendor platform for monitoring, managing, and self-healing of end-to-end video collaboration in the hybrid world. IT teams now have the support they need to proactively monitor their video meeting solutions, gain critical insights into their UCC, pinpoint issues and make decisions quickly all in a single, data-rich view. This sense of order and knowledge that VisibilityOne offers will eliminate the guesswork due to user error, equipment malfunction, network inconsistencies, or application non-performance. http://www.visibility.one
