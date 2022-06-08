This partnership will embed Visier's people analytics capabilities within the symplr Recruiting solution supporting deeper insights that drive scaled people management and data-driven decision making.
VANCOUVER, B.C., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visier, the globally recognized leader in people analytics and on-demand answers for people-powered business, has announced a strategic partnership with symplr, a pioneer in healthcare operations solutions. This partnership will embed Visier's people analytics capabilities within symplr Recruiting solution supporting deeper insights that drive scaled people management and data-driven decision making.
"I'm thrilled to see this collaboration that combines the best in healthcare operations with the best in people analytics, especially when healthcare organizations really need it," said Dave Weisbeck, Chief Strategy Officer at Visier. "With this partnership, symplr customers will gain insights to improve their ability to attract and hire talent, which has become mission-critical for healthcare organizations."
The new talent analytics feature set will allow healthcare organizations to make more informed decisions and deliver more predictable hiring results. They will be able to gain insights into driving application volumes, reducing time-to-fill, and exceeding diversity goals among others.
"Since COVID, the number of applicants per job opening has dropped by more than 50 percent, and health systems are challenged to find the staff required to meet the care needs of their communities," said Michael Vipond, SVP & Managing Director at symplr. "Our partnership with Visier will provide analytics to care leaders enabling them to make strategic decisions about talent acquisition practices and better identify where recruiting teams can make the biggest impact."
Beginning June 8, 2022, symplr customers will have the option to choose one of two different talent analytics solutions:
- Basic Analytics will provide talent insights that fit users and organizations of all types to equip the workforce with the answers they need most.
- Premium Analytics will offer richer insights like supply and demand, diversity, and the ability to build out ad-hoc analyses.
More information about these new talent analytics features can be found here.
About Visier
Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has 15,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, Uber, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.visier.com.
About symplr
symplr is the leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. For more than 30 years and with deployments in 9 out of every 10 U.S. hospitals, symplr has been committed to improving healthcare operations through its cloud-based solutions, driving better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, and healthcare governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations, enabling caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks so they have more time to do what they do best — provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.
Media Contact
