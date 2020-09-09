VANCOUVER and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the recognized leader in people analytics, today announced new product capabilities launched with the Visier People® Summer release. Now in the tenth year, this release marks the largest software update in company history by providing open technology for third party partner development and capabilities for customers to enhance employee experience and increase workforce productivity.
"With this latest release, Visier not only looks to strengthen our position as the leading provider of people analytics, but also to offer new opportunities to our partners to develop exciting new products to put analytics in the hands of all business users," said Ryan Wong, CEO of Visier. "Opening up our technology is a major milestone for our organization. This is the stepping stone to offer Visier Cloud as a complete open ecosystem, where creative new applications built from our analytics foundation will help global organizations see the truth in their data."
Enhanced platform capabilities now allow technology partners to onboard, model, and design their own data. Visier also announced 15 new solutions in collaboration with partners covering various business use cases for employee experience and workforce productivity. These new capabilities within Visier People are designed to empower organizations to support and develop their people. Updates include:
- Monitor your organization: Twelve pre-built analyses designed to provide dense, summarized views of key business concerns giving executives and leaders a quick overview of the state of their business and what may or may not need attention.
- Cohort analysis: Track custom created cohorts of people over time to measure the impact of shared experience on outcomes. Cohort analyses provide incredibly useful insight and opportunities for comparison.
- Email push analysis: Extend your people analytics reach within your organization by securely sharing analyses via email to a list of recipients.
- New 'What-if' models: The new Estimated Cost of Replacement metric estimates the cost of replacement as a function of the departed employee's job tier. For example, the estimated cost of replacing an executive might be twice the executive's annual salary.
- Learn people analytics: A new series of analyses specifically designed to teach people how to use analytics to make people decisions. The analyses will teach users about different metrics and metrics sets and, more importantly how and when to use them.
Organizations such as Pitney Bowes use Visier to improve workforce productivity. "Visier provided the insight to lead our digital transformation and HCM strategy with increased data confidence and more strategic conversations. You can't look at recruiting, engagement, and retention as individual pieces, Visier allows us to look holistically at the end-to-end employee lifecycle." Andrew Gold, Vice President of Total Rewards and HR Technology, Pitney Bowes Inc.
Providing platform capabilities to partners has already resulted in quick adoption from some of Visier's global partnerships. "We are excited to collaborate with Visier on the global center of excellence. Visier allows us to quickly integrate and gain valuable HR insights from across various data sources to accelerate HR strategies and increase value to our clients " said Ram Subramanian, Global Head of Human Capital Practice at Tata Consultancy Services.
These enhanced updates come as Visier continues to actively support customers with the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Visier provides solutions for crisis management to access employee risk and safety, identify critical employee groups, and understand the correlation with business continuity at no additional cost.
