The latest edition of Vision China features four prominent speakers (from left to right): Dr Shamila Nair-Bedouelle, assistant director-general for natural sciences at UNESCO; Dr Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention; Denis Depoux, global managing director of Roland Berger; and Sunney Xie, Director of Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics (ICG), Peking University.