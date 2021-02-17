IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vision33 today announced it is the recipient of an SAP® North America Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP Business One. Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners in the North America region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients of this year's awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.
"Vision33 is honored to be recognized by SAP once again for our customer commitment shown through the success of our SAP Business One practice across North America," says Dan Kraus, Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, Vision33. "The pandemic made customers realize that now more than ever they must be able to access key information anytime, anywhere. We've also helped many customers leverage SAP Business One with our Saltbox iPaaS (integration platform as a service) solution to quickly expand into new distribution channels, including eCommerce."
Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.
"Every year we proudly recognize our top partners with our SAP Partner Excellence Awards," says Nanette Lazina, Vice President Midmarket Channels, SAP America, Inc. "These partners have demonstrated the innovation and execution needed to deliver the highest level of value to our joint customers. I applaud Vision33 as the recipient of the SAP Partner Excellence Award 2021 SAP Business One. Our partners are integral to our customers success and I can't wait to see what we'll accomplish together in 2021 and beyond."
Vision33 continues to build on its enterprise technology solution suite to help businesses gain an even greater return on investment (ROI) from SAP Business One. Through the recent iDocuments acquisition, Vision33 offers automation solutions to simplify businesses' critical processes, including expenses and sales orders. Its proprietary integration platform, Saltbox, enables enterprises to integrate existing applications with each other and SAP Business One. And with Vision33's Customer Portal, Vendor Portal, and Employee Portal products, businesses can provide self-service gateways for customers to access SAP Business One data outside their organizations' walls.
Vision33 received its award during the Customer Success Summit 2021, a gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. Formally called SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting, this is SAP's largest yearly sales meeting, intended to gain and exchange information on SAP's strategy, sales methodology, business growth opportunities, and product innovations as well as drive success during the upcoming year.
About Vision33
Vision33 (http://www.vision33.com, http://www.vision33.ca, and http://www.vision33.co.uk) helps growing companies deliver on the promise of technology through enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions like SAP Business One and Sage Intacct, automation, and integration. Vision33 has the people, processes, and technology to help businesses solve everyday challenges and seize new opportunities for growth and transformation. With proprietary solutions such as iDocuments and Saltbox, Vision33 helps businesses leverage the right transformative technology for their digital transformation journeys.
