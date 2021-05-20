FOLSOM, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP), today announced the winners for the 15th annual Women in Technology Scholarship (WITS) program. VIP has proudly supported more than 125 young women pursuing a career in computer science, information management systems and other IT-related fields.
The Recipients of the 2021 Women in Technology Scholarship are:
Ashley Meccia, Ashburn, VA
Shreeja Kikkisetti, Chantilly, VA
Morgan Young, El Dorado Hills, CA
Alexandra McCoy, Ashburn, VA
Harshita Chaudhari, Potomac Falls, VA
Jing Chen, New York, NY
Kaylin Moss, Mount Pleasant, SC
Riya Singla, Plano, TX
Letizia Fazzini, Cypress, TX
Prisha Singla, Plano, TX
Angela Iyabor, Austell, GA
Katrina Richardson, Gahanna, OH
"We are excited to have received another round of exceptional applicants," said Jonna Ward, CEO of VIP. "These impressive women are the next generation of female technology leaders. I am thrilled to support them in their pursuit of education."
This year's winners were selected from nearly 150 applicants and were evaluated on numerous factors including academic performance, extracurricular activities, essay responses and community involvement.
