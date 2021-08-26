OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visions Federal Credit Union has partnered with LemonadeLXP, a learning experience and digital adoption platform for credit unions, to train staff and support members as they migrate to digital banking.
Visions selected LemonadeLXP for their specialization in financial services, engaging learning experience, and ability to drive digital fluency.
Visions is also using LemonadeLXP's integrated digital adoption platform, Digital Academy, to provide staff and members with a risk-free environment in which to test drive their digital banking products and services.
Thomas P. Novak, VP/Chief Digital Officer at Visions Federal Credit Union states, "Digital transformation in financial services and fintech partnerships to accelerate that transformation are integral to our continued success in serving our members and communities. At the center of digital transformation is the human element and that is why our first key partnership in our digital transformation roadmap was LemonadeLXP, because they specifically address the most crucial part of our efforts, engaging and educating all of our stakeholders."
"Partnering with Visions Federal Credit Union is really exciting," said John Findlay, CEO of LemonadeLXP. "We built LemonadeLXP specifically to help financial institutions with the human side of digital transformation, so Visions is really the perfect fit for us. They're innovative and forward thinking and they value positive employee and member experiences."
About Visions Federal Credit Union
Visions Federal Credit Union is a not for profit financial institution completely owned by its members. Established in 1966, Visions proudly serves over 220,000 members in communities throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Services include banking as well as auto, home, personal, and business loans. Visit http://www.visionsfcu.org for more information.
About LemonadeLXP
LemonadeLXP is an award-winning digital adoption and learning experience platform for credit unions. Using the digital adoption platform, credit unions can quickly author an online hub with technology walkthroughs, app simulations, application guides, and videos to support staff and members as they migrate to digital channels. The learning experience platform combines game-based learning, technology walkthroughs, role-play scenarios, and social learning to upskill remote and on-site employees faster. For more information, visit http://www.lemonadelxp.com/for-credit-unions or contact us at hello@lemonadelxp.com
