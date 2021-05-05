BOULDER, Colo., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visiqua was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Product Innovation category in The 19th Annual American Business Awards® today.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.
More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Visiqua was nominated in the Achievement in Product Innovation category.
As Visiqua continues to grow and innovate products, Call Ping Tree and Clicks to Convert will be products of a larger portfolio in the future. One of the Stevie Award judges noted, "Visqua has taken their experience driven understanding of marketing as an agency to bring unique products to market including those focused on delivering calls, leads and clicks to competitive growing verticals. Continued innovation in product like Ping-Tree and Clicks to Convert mean continued value for their users in this market".
"We are honored to be awarded a Stevie Award for 2021 continuing our success in 2020. Being recognized for product innovation is what we strive for as we build our newest brand Visiqua Innovation Labs. Our goal for the future is to provide technology solutions not only for ourselves but for those in the performance marketing industry", said Jamie Sutton, Chief Revenue Officer, Visiqua.
"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Visiqua
Visiqua is a panoramic performance marketing company hyper-focused on producing quality results for our partner brands, agencies, and clients. Visiqua offers a series of products, including lead generation, CPA-brand awareness campaigns, CRM development, product launch support, owned and operated websites, and Clicks to Convert, a click-based marketplace for publishers and advertisers. Visiqua is a company within the Boulder Heavy Industries (BHI) portfolio. Learn more at https://visiqua.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/visiqua.
About Boulder Heavy Industries
Boulder Heavy Industries (BHI) is a leading provider of digital marketing services and software solutions with a portfolio of companies spanning Visiqua, Fact & Fiction, IMM, Principia Analytics, Respondology and Brandzooka. Learn more at https://boulderheavyindustries.com/.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more at https://stevieawards.com/.
