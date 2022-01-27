MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VisitBasis Tech, one of the pioneers in retail mobile data collection Software-as-a-Service, has just launched the free version of its namesake application. Teams with up to 10 users can now implement VisitBasis and take advantage of cost-free, real-time mobile retail execution.
"Our free plan was specially crafted for businesses who are just starting with their mobile retail marketing activities and need an easy-to-use yet robust platform for data collection", says Sergey Gorbunov, CEO of VisitBasis.
Besides access for up to 10 users, the free version of VisitBasis features:
- User-friendly form builder - with multiple answer data types, including photos
- PDF and Excel reports
- Visit management by tickets
- Dashboard with map and chart visualizations
Companies with larger retail execution operations find in the paid VisitBasis Premium plan a complete SaaS solution customizable to their needs with advanced features. For instance, it includes unlimited integrations with Google DataStudio where businesses can create their own real-time dashboards and share these with clients and other stakeholders.
Additionally, Premium plan users can tailor VisitBasis with one or more of the following add-ons, according to their business requirements:
- Merchandising includes store distribution lists and the ability to capture individual SKU data
- Scheduling allows for tighter control of mobile user daily routes
- Audit and Inspections provides advanced form building
- Image Recognition automatically extracts product availability, product face count, out-of-stock and other information from photos using state-of-the-art AI technology
"We know that the past couple of years has been challenging for retail-focused businesses, especially smaller ones. Our free version of VisitBasis - in addition to our Premium plan and additional features - gives them the flexibility needed to thrive in the new retail landscape", completes Sergey.
Access http://www.visitbasis.com for more information on VisitBasis as well as to sign up.
About VisitBasis
Since 2013 VisitBasis has been helping companies optimize their mobile workforce by creating software for CPG manufacturers, BTL agencies, retail marketing service providers, brokers, and distributors, helping them collect in-store data and share it with clients and stakeholders. VisitBasis Tech, LLC is a Florida-based international B2B SaaS business with clients in multiple continents and over 30 countries.
Media Contact
