The free software for BTL/ Marketing agencies and brokers/ distributors gives CPG businesses of all sizes a complete retail audit system.
MIAMI, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VisitBasis, the software house responsible for the namesake merchandising SaaS widely adopted by CPG agencies and distributors, has made available a free plan for businesses with up to 10 users.
"From manufacturers that are just starting up to local BTL/marketing agencies and brokers/distributors, small businesses are essential to retail execution. Our free plan gives them the opportunity to implement a mobile retail data collection system with no cost whatsoever and then organically add paid capabilities and features as they grow their business and have more complex needs," says Sergey Gorbunov, CEO of VisitBasis.
In addition to access for up to 10 users, the free VisitBasis plan includes:
- Basic forms with visual builder
- Photo, PDF, and Excel reports
- Visit management by tickets with GPS tracking
- Up to 500 places
- Push/email notifications
Companies opting for the paid-for, premium, VisitBasis plan have access to extra features that include:
- Unlimited number of places and users
- Smart places with SKU distribution lists
- Individual and bulk visit scheduling
- Advanced forms with conditional logic and SKU/product list
- Custom reports and dashboards with Google Data Studio integration
- Option to implement advanced features such as API integration and image recognition technology
Even with constraints, the free VisitBasis plan is in itself a well-rounded retail audit software, complete with many essential features and with the extra advantage of being simple to use and implement. "With its simplicity and free plan, VisitBasis puts small retail-oriented businesses in the same level playing field as large CPG manufacturers, multinational brokers, and established marketing agencies," completes Sergey.
Businesses can subscribe to the free VisitBasis at http://www.visitbasis.com, where they can also find more information on the different plans and extra features.
Since 2013 VisitBasis has been helping companies optimize their mobile workforce by creating software for CPG manufacturers, BTL agencies, retail marketing service providers, brokers, and distributors, helping them collect in-store data and share it with clients and stakeholders. VisitBasis Tech, LLC is a Florida-based international B2B SaaS business with clients in multiple continents and over 30 countries.
Sergey Gorbunov, VisitBasis, +1 561-465-4051, sales@visitbasis.com
