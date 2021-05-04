SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VisitorsCoverage was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.
VisitorsCoverage's mission is to simplify travel insurance and educate travelers using the power of technology, and the customer service team's initiatives have done exactly that, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the start of the pandemic, travel restrictions and advisories changed daily. To stay at the forefront of meeting urgent customer demands, VisitorsCoverage launched the most extensive portfolio of travel medical plans covering COVID-19, allowing customers to search for safeguards like COVID-19 screening, quarantine protection, border entry protection, and more. The customer service team quickly pivoted to a remote environment offering self-service tools in addition to expertise on all COVID-19 coverage plans so that travelers received the information they needed to protect themselves and their investments.
As COVID-19 cases continued to surge, the customer service team debuted Luna, the travel industry's award-winning AI-based smart bot, giving essential travelers 24/7 access to the most up-to-date information on safe travel. Built on machine learning, Luna enhances its knowledge base with every customer interaction, constantly improving the user experience.
The judges' comments for the awards program reflected how the customer service team's initiatives prioritized customers. They noted, "[VisitorsCoverage's] ability to pivot and meet the needs of both your customers and your employees with COVID is admirable. I am very impressed with your use of AI and Luna, as well as the self-service portal, to provide self-service options for your customers on repeatable tasks, freeing up your live agents for any complex issue resolution. Well done!"
VisitorsCoverage has been using technology, creativity and empathy to give travelers peace of mind, which is further illuminated through company efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The customer service team has been integral to keeping customers first, making this recognition a great honor.
Over 3,800 nominations were submitted this year for consideration. Nominations were then judged by more than 250 professionals worldwide to determine this year's Stevie Award winners.
