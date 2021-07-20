SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silicon Valley-based travel insurtech company, VisitorsCoverage, has been awarded two coveted business awards in the 6th Annual 2021 American Best in Business Awards by The Globee® Awards, an organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists. VisitorsCoverage received the Gold Globee for 'Company Innovation of the Year' for its creation of Luna, the travel insurance industry's first-ever smartbot; and a Bronze Globee, 'Company Rethinking of the Year', for pivoting swiftly to create one of the largest portfolios of COVID-19 coverage.
The Gold Globee recognizes VisitorsCoverage for developing and launching Luna, a dynamic self-service tool that leverages artificial intelligence and machine-learning technology to answer travelers' queries efficiently, whether it's a general insurance question or one specific to their policy. Luna gives travelers 24/7 support, whenever and wherever they need it. The Bronze Globee honors VisitorsCoverage for moving swiftly to launch one of the most robust portfolios of COVID-19 coverage, which included their flagship product CoverAmerica-Gold. Both awards affirm the company's status as an industry game-changer.
"Receiving the American Best in Business Awards is a testament to our leadership in the insurtech industry. We are pleased to be recognized for creating innovative products and services that anticipate and exceed the important needs of our customers," said Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO, VisitorsCoverage.
About The Globee Awards
The Globee Awards recognizes the achievements of businesses and professionals across the country. From new product innovations to creating a productive workplace, the awards honor a wide range of accomplishments each year. In its 6th year, the program added categories related to COVID response.
About VisitorsCoverage Inc.
VisitorsCoverage Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based insurtech company that provides travel insurance for millions of global travelers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2006 by insurtech pioneer and industry expert, Rajeev Shrivastava, VisitorsCoverage.com is constantly evolving its offerings to meet market demands with innovative, and customer-focused products, and by regularly updating its extensive online knowledge base for global clientele. For more information visit http://www.visitorscoverage.com.
